Payson Tea Party hosts speaker
The Payson Tea Party hosts Chip Howard at its Tuesday, Dec. 1 meeting. Howard is an educator, historian, author, and candidate. He will present the first of three parts on a variety of topics: education, water resources and more.
The meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. For details call 928-951-6774.
Arts, crafts and baked goods sale
The Pink Ladies group is having an Arts & Crafts Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Drive. There will be baked goods, baby items, jewelry, kitchen items, totes, purses and bags, handmade and quilted items and more.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for residents of the Rim Country. For details call MHA Foundation at 928-472-2588.
Benefit rummage sale
A community rummage sale fundraiser to benefit the upcoming Feed the Homeless event is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 at the corner of 1000 N. Easy St. and Sherwood Drive, the home of The Overcomers Fellowship. For details, call Pastor Carla at 602-499-7447.
Area archaeology group makes changes
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is evolving with COVID-19 and the times.
It has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter of the AAS to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9 with Dr. Barbara Stark, Arizona State University Professor Emerita. The subject of her lecture will be King Cotton: Its History in Ancient Mesoamerica.
The Rim Country Chapter will provide the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in number of participants, and require masks and social distancing.
Upcoming field trips include a trip to petroglyphs near the Dixie Mine trail out of Fountain Hills, led by Pam Cissik, on Dec. 19, followed by a trip to Hieroglyphic Canyon, led by Kim Gilles, on Jan. 16.
To join, contact chapter treasurer Dennis Dubose at atdadubose@gmail.com.
National Wreaths Across America
Once again, Payson is taking part in the National Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery, Mountain Meadows Memorial Park and Tonto Basin Cemetery. The event is to assure the grave of each deceased veteran is decorated with a wreath for the holiday.
Jessica Weinland is the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Payson. Contact her at 210-792-3467 or email jessicaweinland@gmail.com.
