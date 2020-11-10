COVID-19 testing event
North Country HealthCare Payson plans a COVID-19 testing event Monday, Nov. 16. Participants don’t have to be patients of North Country HealthCare, but need to pre-register at 928-468-8610. The facility is located at 126 E. Main St.
Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative meeting
Representatives of the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, 901 S. Westerly Road.
Learn about this year’s plans for feeding and sheltering Payson’s homeless over the winter. Volunteers and donations are needed to help those who have no home.
For more information, call 928-474-3190.
Library cancels dedication of Don Dedera Arizona Room
The Payson Public Library is canceling the dedication of the Don Dedera Arizona Room planned for Nov. 12.
The library made the decision due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
Librarian David Grasse said the large number of people expected to attend the dedication made it impossible for the library to assure six feet of distance could be maintained between the guests. The room will be open for individuals to see the collection, but the space cannot accommodate large numbers, he said.
Cookie walk
Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, hosts its annual Cookie Walk from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 14.
Sweets, treats, crafts, beauty products, and used goods will all be available for sale. Proceeds go to community charities.
Community yard sale at CPC
The Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is hosting its Community Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 14.
This is a one-stop shopping experience featuring numerous vendors.
For just $10 vendors can rent a 10-foot-by-9-foot space and make a great profit from many shoppers coming to one site. There are plenty of spaces available. To reserve a space call 928-474-2059.
Payson CPC does the advertising and manages the event. The church restrooms will be open.
All proceeds from this event go to our Deacons Assistance Program that serves families in need in the Rim Country with financial assistance for utilities, rent, prescriptions, and the CPC food pantry, with the help of St. Vincent de Paul.
Payment is due at the time of rental. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
November is National Caregivers Month
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens (PGCSC) joins the state of Arizona and other aging networks across the country during the month of November in observing National Family Caregivers Month.
To mark the occasion, PGCSC plans a “Celebrating Caregivers” event at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19 — a virtual Zoom party, with musical entertainment, games, and a fun-filled hour of honoring those who give so much of themselves on a daily basis. Call PGCSC at 1-800-293-9393 to register for this event or obtain any other information on caregiving.
Payson Inter-Agency web meeting
The Payson Inter-Agency monthly meeting is at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12.
This once-a-month meeting provides an opportunity to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents.
Guest speakers for the Thursday forum include the White Mountain Chapter President of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) and Kimberly Santoni, business development manager with Grad Solutions.
There’s time toward the end of the meeting for a general roundtable where participants share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance.
To request the Zoom online address or phone number for Thursday’s online and teleconference gathering, call Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
Water forum this week
There’s still time to register for the Third Annual Cobre Valley Water Forum. The topic is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Watershed.” It takes place on the mornings of Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13. More than 50 people who care about water quality and its future supply are already taking part in online presentations and breakout groups, and even a virtual field trip. It’s a free event, open to the public.
Register at wrrc.arizona.edu/cobre-valley-water-2020.
The forum features various presentations, two keynote speakers, and a panel drawing together experts in land and emergency management, as well as chances for small group discussions. The goal is to understand how land is being managed for forest and watershed health, from a regional viewpoint down to property owners.
After the forum on Nov. 13, participants are invited to join a virtual field trip of Miami High School. The field trip will feature a pre-recorded tour of the rainwater harvesting and tree planting efforts taking place at the high school.
Principal Glen Lineberry and teacher Amanda Bickel will provide guided discussion of the school grounds and how they are teaching valuable skills and stewardship values to their students, along with creating a better environment for learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!