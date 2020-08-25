Help the Grand Canyon Conservancy
Rim Country residents are invited to help the Grand Canyon Conservancy crowdfunding event, virtual Trailblazer. Launched Sunday, Aug. 23, the week-long event is open to all participants statewide who can get active outdoors while raising funds to support the Grand Canyon and staying safe through physical distancing.
The event coincides with the 104th birthday of the National Park Service, which is Tuesday, Aug. 25. To celebrate, admission to national parks and monuments in Arizona is free on Aug. 25, which marks the day in 1916 that President Woodrow Wilson signed the Organic Act establishing the National Park Service.
Most parks are open and welcoming visitors during the new coronavirus pandemic, but some services and areas might not be available.
How to take part: register online and pledge a distance with a donation; share your photos on social media and tag #GCCTrailblazer; follow the Leave No Trace principles and recreate responsibly.
Radio personality to speak
Tim Horn, author and radio personality, speaks to members of the Payson Tea Party and guests from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25. The meeting is at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Horn will discuss how to view the general election by comparing the intentions of both parties for the next four years. An opportunity to ask questions follows. For details call 928-951-6774.
The Tea Party will not meet Tuesday, Sept. 1, due to parking lot resurfacing at the church, but will resume meetings Sept. 8.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets for a no-host luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Highway. This is a social meeting, so there is no speaker. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items for area food banks. Call Pat at 928-468-6227 for details.
Clothing distribution
The next Kaitie’s Closet free clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Until further notice the distributions will include only new shoes, new socks, new underwear and a few new clothes. No gently used clothing will be given out until the group can get back into the parish hall of the church.
The east parking lot will be open to parking again. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Camera club program
The Rim Country Camera Club offers a program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26. The club is providing an opportunity to learn from accomplished photographer Patricia Sullivan via Zoom meetings.
Her program is “It’s Not About the Camera — It’s About the Photographer.” She will talk about the aspects of photography that go beyond the technical operation of cameras and touch on choosing subject matter, the importance of editing of photos, and how to stay motivated as a photographer.
Club members are asked to offer two or three photographs of someone else’s work that they admire.
The Rim Country Camera Club general meetings are held on the third Wednesday of every month. The club welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography. Please contact Sue Zen, sue@zencorp.net, to obtain Zoom Meeting ID numbers for these programs.
Democrats plan event
The Democrats of Rim Country and the Gila County Democrats are co-sponsoring an action/event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28 in support of the Commitment March being held in Washington, D.C. on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
The Payson action/event will demonstrate advocacy for equity, equality, unity and equal justice under the law, including police reform, the Census and mobilizing voters for the November election.
Meet along the sidewalks on the McDonald’s side fronting S.R. 87 and 260. Participants should wear a mask, and signs will be available for those who don’t have one. Social distancing will be observed. If you have questions, email: patedelen@gmail.com.
Republican Club meets
The Rim Country Republican Club meets at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31 at Rumsey Park ramada 5.
Guest speakers are Roy Sandoval, Gila County school superintendent; Sadie Jo Bingham, Gila County recorder; and Tim Humphrey, Gila County supervisor, District 2. Everyone is invited. For more information, call Jane at 928-472-8430.
Audition by video for Fair Talent Show
The Northern Gila County Fair Talent Show, which is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10 is accepting video auditions until Monday, Aug. 31. No karaoke or lip sync accepted.
Go to: NGCF.com/talent-show for entry form and rules.
Parking and admission are free on Thursday, Sept 10 at the fair and there is no fee for participating in the talent show.
Strawberry Patchers sale
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group plans a Labor Day Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5 at 6375 Hardscrabble Mesa Road in Pine, just west of Highway 87, watch for signs.
Calling the sale, A Unique Boutique, items include quilts, fabrics and books; gifts, collectibles and décor; old and new treasures; $5 artisan breads; and face masks for a donation.
This a charitable funding project and appropriate health measures will be employed.
To learn more call 928-951-4895.
