Fiddlers, more gather at Green Valley Park
The state’s best fiddlers gather in Green Valley Park this weekend. The talented musicians make their way to Rim Country for the 50th annual Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration, as well as the Arizona State Fiddle Competition. The free programs open at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25 with the Payson Old Time Opry featuring The Purple Hulls and Madonna and The Boys. The competition starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26 and continues at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 with the finals.
The Rim Country Republican Club
The Rim Country Republican Club meets at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26 at Rumsey Park, ramada 5. Speakers are Wendy Rogers, candidate for the Arizona state Senate; Monica Wohlforth, candidate for Gila County treasurer; and Walt Blackman, incumbent candidate for the Arizona Legislature. Speakers will start promptly at 4:30 p.m. Please note that the regular date and time are different for this month only.
Friends of Pine Library
The Friends of Pine Library meet at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28 in the ramada at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. Delphia Strickland, licensed wildlife rehabilitator and director of Arizona Wild Rescue, presents a program on local animals, what wildlife rehabilitation is and how the public can help animals in the wild.
Computer club
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets the fourth Monday of the month via the Zoom videoconferencing app. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country. The Zoom session opens shortly after 6 p.m. to provide “social time” before the actual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is locked a few minutes later so latecomers will not disturb the speaker.
The next meeting is Sept. 28 and there will be a 25-minute YouTube video on “How To Use Microsoft OneDrive” followed by open discussion on the pros and cons of using this cloud feature.
For those needing the Zoom meeting link, or just further information, email ray@paysoncomputer.club
Presidential Debate
Join the Payson Tea Party members and guests to view the first presidential debate at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29. Two big screens will be used at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Debate moderator Chris Wallace will field the questions between President Donald Trump, and candidate Vice President Joe Biden televised from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. There is plenty of room to social distance, masks optional. Call 928-951-6774 for details.
Kids clothing distribution
The next Kaitie’s Closet clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Please park on the west side of the church as clothing will be placed on tables in the east parking lot. With in-person schooling coming in October, this is a great opportunity to secure school clothing. In addition to gently used clothing, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be available. Children must be present to secure new shoes.
For more information, call Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Payson Community Garden Punkin’ Patch
The Payson Community Garden, 300 E. Tyler Parkway, opens its Punkin’ Patch to the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3.
Pick out a Halloween pumpkin and make a donation to help the community garden. The suggested donation range is $5-$15 depending on the size of the pumpkin.
Inaugural Iron Horse Rodeo Run
The Inaugural Iron Horse Rodeo Run (motorcycles) to benefit the area’s veterans and the Payson Rodeo Committee’s scholarship fund is Saturday, Oct. 3.
Register online at paysonprorodeo.com.
The run is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3. Riders start at Superstition Harley, and then travel to Jakes Corner for a $5 pancake breakfast. Following breakfast, participants will ride to The Buffalo Bar and Grill in Payson, arriving at 12:30 p.m. and then continuing to the Pinewood Tavern in Pine, with arrival scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The last leg of the run will bring riders back to Payson at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, where there will be a bike show with registration from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., judging at 3 p.m., and awards at 4 p.m.
The event includes family fun, vendors and raffles at the Payson Elks Lodge.
There is also a gun raffle for a Kimber 45 Compact NRA 2nd Amendment Edition, for which only 100 tickets will be sold.
Movie against legalized recreational marijuana set
The Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force is sponsoring the movie, “Chronic State” at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3 at the Sawmill Theatres. Its message is for voters not to legalize recreational marijuana.
The event is free and popcorn will be provided.
For details, go to info@azhealthysafe.com.
Pre-order benefit calendars
The 2021 Rim Country Camera Club Charity Calendars arrive soon, but you don’t have to wait to purchase.
This year you can purchase your calendars prior to the public sales, which will begin in October. The calendars sold out quickly last year.
The calendars $10 each and the shipping on two is $8 and $16 on three or more. For details on ordering, email rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Literacy program
If you know someone who would like to learn English as a second language call or email Rim Country Literacy for more information at 928-472-5371 or rimliteracy@gmail.com. Information in Spanish is on the website at rimliteracy.org.
Rim Country Literacy is also seeking book donations. It sells used books to raise money for the program. Drop books in the bin at 1100 N. Beeline Hwy,. Suite H at Sherwood Dr., Payson.
