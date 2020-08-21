Computer club
The Payson Computer Club meets the fourth Monday of the month via the Zoom video conferencing technology.
The Monday, Aug. 24 meeting features Ray Baxter providing a “Show & Tell” of some new computer-related equipment he has purchased and installed including two SSDs to replace aging HDDs, a facial recognition webcam that works with Windows Hello, an external Blu-ray burner, and more.
The meeting opens at 6:10 p.m. for social time, and then starts at 6:30 p.m. Shortly after the meeting begins, it will be locked to prevent latecomers from interrupting the speakers.
For those who would like to attend this meeting using the Zoom software app, please email ray@paysoncomputer.club and you will be sent a Zoom link to the meeting.
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:45 pm.
The group will not meet Sept. 1 due to parking lot resurfacing at the church, but will meet Sept. 8.
NARFE meets
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets for a no-host luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Highway. This is a social meeting, so there is no speaker. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items for area food banks. Call Pat at 928-468-6227 for details.
clothing distribution
The next Kaitie’s Closet free clothing distribution for children is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Until further notice the distributions will include only new shoes, new socks, new underwear and a few new clothes. No gently used clothing will be given out until we can get back into the parish hall of the church.
The east parking lot will be open to parking again. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Democrats plan event
The Democrats of Rim Country and the Gila County Democrats are co-sponsoring an action/event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28 to support the Commitment March being held in Washington, D.C. on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
The Payson action/event will demonstrate advocacy for equity, equality, unity and equal justice under the law, including police reform, the Census and mobilizing voters for the November election.
Meet along the sidewalks on the McDonald’s side fronting S.R. 87 and 260. Participants should wear a mask, and signs will be available for those who don’t have one. Social distancing will be observed. If you have questions, email: patedelen@gmail.com.
Republican Club meets
The Rim Country Republican Club meets at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31 at Rumsey Park ramada 5.
Guest speakers are Roy Sandoval, Gila County school superintendent; Sadie Jo Bingham, Gila County recorder; and Tim Humphrey, Gila County supervisor, District 2.
Everyone is invited. For more information call Jane at 928-472-8430.
Fair Talent Show
The Northern Gila County Fair Talent Show, at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10 is accepting video auditions until Monday, Aug. 31. No karaoke or lip sync accepted.
Go to: NGCF.com/talent-show for entry form and rules.
Parking and admission are free on Thursday, Sept 10 at the fair and there is no fee for participating in the talent show.
