Market On the Move
Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Sawmill Crossing Shopping Center.
For a $15 cash donation, receive up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Bring a container to carry your items home to share with your family and friends.
Selections vary from month to month. All varieties are while supplies last and offered on a first come, first served basis.
Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the second Saturday of each month through May. It is part of The 3000 Club, a nonprofit organization that rescues fresh fruits and vegetables from being thrown away.
Camera Club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Lomona Lodge, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260, and via Zoom for those who wish to participate remotely. The lodge is on the southeast corner of the Mount Cross property.
The evening will begin with opening remarks and club updates from club officers.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting. Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
