Zane Grey Cabin, Rim Country Museum gift shop reopen
The Northern Gila County Historical Society board is reopening the Zane Grey Cabin for tours, along with the Rim Country Museum Gift Shop Friday, Nov. 6.
New procedures will be in enforced for the protection of guests and volunteers, including:
• Tours start on the quarter hour every 30 minutes on Fridays and Saturdays; group size is limited to six people.
• All guests and volunteers are required to wear masks and maintain social distance. A hand sanitizing station is located at the entrance to the Gift Shop and extended sanitizing procedures are in effect.
• The Rim Country Museum Gift Shop has a limit of six guests in the gift shop. Masks and distancing requirements apply.
The Rim Country Museum is currently closed for tours because of renovations and exhibit updates. The reopening date and more information about the changes will be announced at a later date.
For more information, contact Rim Country Museum at 928-474-3483.
Family 5K Walk and Run in Pleasant Valley
Get outdoors and get some exercise and “stay Young” taking part in a family-centered 5K through forested areas and rolling Pleasant Valley hills surrounding the beautiful town of Young. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7. All ages are welcome. Registration is $20 for ages 5 and younger, or $40 for ages 6 and older. Registration includes an event T-shirt, drink coupon, live music by Ken Voita (country and blues guitar) during the event after-party with food available for purchase including hamburgers and fries, personal pizzas and hot dogs. Find registration forms at facebook.com/PleasantValleyCommunityCenter and mail the completed form to PVCC P.O. Box 346, Young, AZ 85554-0346. Questions can be sent by email to pleasantvalleycommunitycenter@yahoo.com.
CPS Community Yard Sale
The Community Yard Sale, sponsored by the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., is from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 14. This is a one-stop shopping experience featuring many vendors.
For just $10 for a 10-foot-by-19 foot space, vendors can make a great profit from many shoppers coming to one site without all the hassle.
The Payson CPC does the advertising and manages the event. The church will be open for use of its restrooms.
All proceeds from this event go to the CPC Deacons Assistance Program that serves families in need in the Rim Country with financial assistance for utilities, rent, prescriptions, and the church’s food pantry with the help of St. Vincent de Paul.
Reserve a space by calling the office, 928-474-2059. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Financial awards applications offered by Soroptimist
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country is offering financial awards for women, as head of household, who are returning to school to improve their economic status and lives of their families. Applications are being taken now until Sunday, Nov. 15. That is a true deadline, so if you are interested, please do this as soon as you can.
Applications are online. Lookup LIVE YOUR DREAM awards and all the information is there: requirements for eligibility and the application. Where a zip code is required use 85541. The club is in Payson, so that needs to be in there, also. These awards are not for academic achievement, but are related to goals and needs. The awards may range from $500 to $4,000, and will be awarded at the club’s banquet in March 2021. For more information contact Candace Conte at 928-472-8891.
Elks updates
The Payson Elks Lodge has postponed its Payson Idol program until New Year’s Eve 2021. Auditions will be scheduled next summer.
The Elks’ annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday, Nov. 26, but it will be served in to-go, take-out fashion. To learn more, call the Elks at 928-474-2572.
