Payson Library makes changes due to COVID-19
Infection levels of COVID-19 have been declared to be a “substantial risk” within the town of Payson, so the Payson Public Library is instituting the following measures to prevent the spread of infection and protect patrons, volunteers, and staff:
• Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed Sundays.
• Patrons will only be granted admittance to the library by appointment. Computers will be available by appointment only for one hour each day per patron.
• Circulating library materials will be available through curbside pickup. No magazines or newspapers will be circulated. Curbside pickup is limited to five items per week. Patrons may have 10 items checked out at a time.
To make an appointment or request materials call 928-474-9260.
Digital resources, such as Overdrive, research databases and the library catalog, will remain available.
These measures will remain in effect until it is determined the infection risk has been reduced.
Elks’ Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge must offer a different version of its free annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. This year the traditional holiday meal is pickup only, participants can have it delivered to their vehicle or come into the lodge to pick it up, but there will be no sit down dining.
Organizer Robert Troutman said it is unnecessary to call in orders, but it would be preferred and helpful. Call 928-474-2572 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26. Residents who are homebound and need a meal delivered need to call the same number by Wednesday, Nov. 25, Troutman said.
Swiss Village Lighting
Tradition and fantasy come together the day after Thanksgiving at the Swiss Village’s 41st Annual Christmas Lighting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27.
Ron and Carol Reed of Payson Candle Factory started this family event in 1979. People come from all over Arizona to see the lights, join in the fun and see Santa.
Santa arrives at 6 p.m. on a Payson fire truck, so arrive early to join in on all the games, shop, enjoy the live music and much more. Bring family and friends and enjoy the festivities, but participate responsibly, wear masks and social distance.
APS Electric Light Parade
Deadlines for entries in Payson’s annual APS Electric Light Parade have passed, but there is still time to make plans to bundle up and come out for the fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5 on Historic Main Street. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and features the theme “Hawaiian Holiday.”
The parade starts at Green Valley Park and travels east on Main Street, concluding at Sawmill Crossing. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
