Free clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet’s last clothing distribution for children in 2020 is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
In addition to gently used clothing, including laundered coats and jackets, new shoes, new underwear, new socks, newly knitted hats, new jeans, and new house slippers are available.
Children must be present and wearing socks, to secure new shoes and must not have received new shoes from Kaitie’s Closet last month. For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Community Action Program grand opening
The Gila County Community Action Program plans a grand opening at its new office, 514 S. Beeline Highway (next to Mike’s Fish & Chips) from 10 a.m. to noon. Light refreshments will be served.
Gosar at Republican Club meeting
The Rim Country Republican Club welcomes Congressman Paul Gosar and Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham to its Saturday, Nov. 21 meeting. Gather at 4 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. The speakers will begin at 4:30 p.m. For questions, call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172 or Jane Evans at 928-472-8430.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge must offer a different version of its free annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. This year the traditional holiday meal is pick-up only, participants can have it delivered to their vehicle or come into the lodge to pick it up, but there will be no sit down dining.
Organizer Robert Troutman said it is unnecessary to call in orders, but it would be preferred and helpful. Call 928-474-2572 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26. Residents who are homebound and need a meal delivered need to call the same number by Wednesday, Nov. 25, Troutman said.
Pet care Nov. 24 at Payson Feed & Pet
Vaccines are available to guard your four-pawed family members against rabies, parvo-virus — even a rattlesnake antivenin that could help your pet survive a snakebite — and vastly reduce the cost to treat a pet envenomated by a viper. Are your dogs and cats up-to-date on their shots? Low-cost vaccines, veterinary exams and care — even nail trimming — are available when mobile clinic staff from Tender Loving Care Veterinary Services return to Payson Feed & Pet from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24. No appointments are necessary for these recurring fourth-Tuesday-each-month visits when veterinary staff setup at 101 West Aero Drive (at the corner of Aero and Highway 87). Connect at facebook.com/TLCvetservices to receive vaccination package specials and occasional $5 coupons. Microchips start at just $15. For details, call 480-699-9950. Low-cost vaccine prices range from $14 for rabies shots to $18 for bordatella — or rattlesnake venom pre-exposure treatment at $25. Discounts for Healthy Outdoor Dog (or Cat, too!) vaccine packages from $63 or $93 include multiple vaccines and heartworm testing. The TLC Vet team drives up from Mesa; to verify their schedule or inquire about services call staff there at 480-699-9950 or email Tlcvetservices@gmail.com.
