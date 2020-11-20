Grand opening
The Northern Gila County Community Action Program (CAP) has a grand opening planned from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 20 for its new home at Twins Pines Plaza, 512 S. Beeline Highway. Located next to Mike’s Fish and Chips, the grand opening festivities feature light refreshments as well as a chance to look around and learn about the services available. Social distancing practices and masks are requested.
Annual Payson Turkey Trot Saturday
Payson Parks & Recreation hosts its annual Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov. 21. It is a 5K/1 Mile Walk/Run.
Registration is available on the day of the race only if space permits.
The 5K starts at 9 a.m.; followed by the mile event at 9:05 a.m.
The registration fee for the 5K is $40. All 5K participants receive a collectible medal. The event is open to all ages.
The fee to participate in the mile event is $20. It is open to all ages. To learn more, go to the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism website, paysonrimcountry.com.
Gosar at Republican Club meeting
The Rim Country Republican Club welcomes Congressman Paul Gosar and Gila County Recorder Sadie Bingham to its Saturday, Nov. 21 meeting. Gather at 4 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline. The speakers will begin at 4:30 p.m. For questions call Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172 or Jane Evans, 928-472-8430.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Payson Elks Lodge must offer a different version of its free annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. This year the traditional holiday meal is pickup only, participants can have it delivered to their vehicle or come into the lodge to pick it up, but there will be no sit down dining.
Organizer Robert Troutman said it is unnecessary to call in orders, but it would be preferred and helpful. Call 928-474-2572 between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26. Residents who are homebound and need a meal delivered need to call the same number by Wednesday, Nov. 25, Troutman said.
