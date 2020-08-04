Elks back in business
The Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., opened Monday, Aug. 3. Members and guests must wear a mask when entering the lodge, when moving around in the lodge, and when exiting the lodge. Masks may be removed when seated at a table. There can be no more than 10 people to a group. If you are feeling ill, you are asked to stay at home.
The bar will open at 3 p.m. and close at 6 p.m. or when food service/music is over.
Bingo started again on Sunday, Aug. 2. Mask requirements are the same.
Volunteers are needed for the lodge to offer curbside delivery on Taco Tuesdays and Friday dinners. Call 928-474-2572 to learn more. Those who wish to have curbside delivery can call in an order and let us know what time you will pick it up.
Karaoke still requires you to have your own personal microphone cover. You can bring in snacks, but only those at your table can consume them.
Those with a child or grandchild starting college this year, the Elks National Foundation (ENF) have Legacy Awards opening on Sept. 1. The $4,000 Legacy scholarship awards are offered to 350 children and grandchildren of Elk members. Information cards will be on the table in the inner lobby. You can also go online to enf.elks.org/Leg for eligibility requirements.
Classic car cruise Aug. 5
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club will do its fourth “COVID Cruise” Wednesday, Aug. 5, starting about 5:30 p.m. from Green Valley Park. To see the classic cars, get out your lawn chairs and find a place to watch along the route.
The route goes from Green Valley Park north on McLane to Houston Mesa, over to the 87, then south to Phoenix Street, with a detour through Majestic Rim Retirement, east to Mud Springs, north to Frontier, west to St. Phillips, north and around on Bonita to cross 87, then south on Colcord to Main and back to the park. Anyone with a classic car is welcome to join the cruise.
Retirement celebration
A retirement celebration for Edna Welsheimer is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 at Rumsey Park ramada 5.
Welsheimer is the former CEO of Time Out, Inc., and while she retired in June, a celebration event had to be postponed. Please stop by and wish her well. Those attending are asked to wear a mask to ensure everyone’s safety.
Blessing of the backpacks
Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main, plans a Drive-thru Blessing of the Backpacks from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9. All students and teachers are invited to bring their backpacks, computer bags and other school bags and drive through the CPC parking lot for a special school year blessing.
