Photo scavenger hunt
The Rim Country Camera Club has an ongoing Photo Scavenger Hunt and is inviting residents and visitors to take part in the Monsoon Weather chapter of the game. Post pictures on the R3C Facebook page of storms, lightning, haboobs, clouds, rainbows and anything else related to the Rim’s unique summer weather events.
Republican club cancels meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Rim Country Republican Club was to take place at 11 a.m., Monday, July 27 at Rumsey Park. However, it is canceled because of COVID-19 virus concerns.
Backpack and school supply giveaway
TCC is donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as a part of its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This year will mark more than 1 million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched.
The TCC Payson shop, 401 N. Beeline Highway, is participating in the campaign from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 26. Area families are invited to visit the store to pick up backpacks for their children, while supplies last.
Each store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees.
For details, call 928-468-6587.
Computer club plans Zoom meeting
The Payson Computer Club meets the fourth Monday of the month and uses the Zoom video conferencing technology.
The Monday, July 27 meeting features Ray Baxter showing how he uses Zoom to host two different music clubs in Arizona that meet during each month to play songs saved on a personal computer as well as view YouTube music-related videos. The meeting will open at 6:10 p.m. for social time and then start as usual at 6:30 p.m. Shortly after the meeting begins, it will be locked to prevent late comers from interrupting the speaker.
For those who would like to attend the meeting using the Zoom software app, please email ray@paysoncomputer.club and you will be sent a Zoom link to the meeting.
Doc Talk on ZoomPro
Banner High Country Seniors continues its Doc Talks on ZoomPro at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 29. The public is welcome to take part.
To register call 928-596-4747, to access ZoomPro, you will need to provide your name, phone number, and email address.
The topic is an update on Banner Payson Medical Center with Lance Porter, C.E.O. He will discuss ongoing improvements at BPMC, including new physicians and services. Recently, hospitals resumed elective surgeries, and BPMC has changed its fee structure for surgeries — more commonly referred to as the charge master. Porter will also address COVID-19 and the impact on Banner across the system, as well as the local impact.
Back to School clothes from Kaitie’s Closet
Kaitie’s Closet holds its “Back to School” clothing distribution from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy.
The distribution will take place outside, in the east parking lot. Everyone must park in the west lot and masks are required.
Besides good used clothing, new shoes, new socks, and new underwear are also available. Children must be present and wearing socks to secure new shoes. For additional information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Payson Food Truck Festival
Payson’s fourth annual Food Truck Festival is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1 at Green Valley Park. COVID-19 precautions mean the event will look a bit different this year.
Vendors range from Pork On A Fork and gourmet burgers, to soul food, gyros and Philly Up cheesesteaks, gelato from the Verde Valley’s Merkin Vineyards. Bring cash in case the vendor of your choice doesn’t accept credit cards — and wear a facemask, for your own safety and others.
Leashed and well-behaved pets are welcome; admission and parking are both free — but you’ll need cash or credit cards for vendors.
In order to obtain permits to host this event, organizers are adhering to federal, state, and local COVID-19 guidelines including Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey edict for face coverings or a minimum of six feet distance between people in public settings, which includes the Food Truck Festival. Markings will be in place for those in line to adhere to safe physical distancing; food truck servers will be required to wear face coverings too and follow Gila County Public Health food handler requirements.
Merkin Vineyards will serve gelato, but there’s no beer and wine available at this year’s event — and no “BYO” is allowed because alcohol is not permitted in the park per town ordinance.
What should you bring? Chairs, if you’ll want one — tables and seating are not provided, so bring a camp chair. Event guests are welcome to setup canopies, but plan to have sandbags or weights to secure yours, staking is not allowed at Green Valley Park.
