Democratic Headquarters opening postponed
The opening of the Democratic Headquarters previously announced for July 7 has been postponed indefinitely. The headquarters is not opening because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Gila County and Payson. Those responsible for the headquarters wish to honor and protect the citizens of Payson from exposure to the virus through community spread.
Blood drives today
Blood drives are planned in both Payson and Pine today, Tuesday, July 14. The Payson event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260. The Pine program is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Hwy. 87.
For an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).
Donate blood and they will test your donation for COVID-19 antibodies with an authorized Food and Drug Administration test that indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. The antibody test is not a way to find out if you are currently infected with this virus. While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help people who are still recovering from coronavirus infection. Blood donors can log onto their Vitalant confidential donor portal to access test results within three weeks after their donation. For more information, visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
Pet care services
Gila County Animal Care & Control reminds pet owners to keep dogs and cats up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and preventive care. Happy Tails Mobile Vet helps four-legged patients in Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry and Payson every week with a wide range of services. The mobile vet is at the Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson each Wednesday, at the Tonto Basin IGA Market on Thursday, and at Ponderosa Market in Pine on Friday.
Confirm details and read the patient arrival policy at happytailsmobilevets.com so you’re aware that to protect both pets and vet staff, dogs must arrive leashed and properly controlled during their visit. Cats must be in a carrier or on a leash.
Surgeries take place in the morning. Drop-off for surgery is during the 30 minutes after opening. Surgeries must be scheduled ahead of time, call 928-235-7385. Pets are seen for non-surgical care between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. as walk-ins. Services include annual exams, vaccinations, micro-chipping and medication prescriptions; surgeries include spay/neuter, growth removals, wound repair, dental cleanings and extractions, bladder stone removal, enucleation.
Happy Tails Mobile Vet offers lab work, too: complete blood counts, metabolic panels, heartworm tests, fecal exams, urinalysis and cytology.
For more information, call 928-235-7385 or read more at happytailsmobilevets.com.
Camera club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 via Zoom.us. An email invitation with details will be sent prior to the meeting to all those on the current email list. Anyone interested in attending the meeting but not on the list may contact Sue@zencorp.net.
President Karl Kjellstrom will offer an update and open discussion about future plans and activities. Members will also review photos sent in from everyone from last month’s program “A Photographic Scavenger Hunt.”
Those interested in participating in the hunt can still submit photos to sue@zencorp.net by Tuesday, July 14. The five categories are: 1) a critter, 2) a portrait, 3) a silhouette, 4) a moving target, 5) a macro or close-up. Submit one of each category or only one or two.
Everyone is encouraged to use this opportunity to take and submit photos for the 2021 Charity Calendar project. The deadline for entries has been extended to July 31. Original photos taken within Rim Country may be sent to fromsmash.com or r3calendar@gmail.com Detailed submission information is posted on the R3C — Rim Country Camera Club Facebook page.
Democrats Women’s Caucus plans open air meeting
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus will have an in-person meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15. The meeting will be held outside at Rumsey Park in ramada 4.
Scott Nossek who is running for the Payson Town Council, and Jennifer Smith who is running for Payson mayor will be guest speakers. Please bring your own beverage, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available. Anyone interested in getting acquainted with Scott and Jennifer is invited to attend, but asked to comply with the request for masks.
Libertarian Party meets
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15 at Green Valley Park in Payson. Gather at the picnic tables near the ramada in the northern part of the park. Agenda items include discussing the upcoming presidential election and the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Jo Jorgensen. https://joj2020.com/. All residents are welcome. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Dog and Cat vaccines and more July 28 in Payson
There’s no vaccine to protect you from COVID-19, but there are plenty of preventatives to help your four-pawed family members fight against rabies, parvovirus — even a rattlesnake antivenin that could help your pet survive snake bite.
Are your dogs and cats up-to-date on their shots? Low-cost vaccines, veterinary exams and care, including nail trimming, are available from the mobile clinic staff of Tender Loving Care Veterinary Services returns to Payson Feed & Pet from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 28.
No appointments are necessary. The veterinary staff sets up at 101 W. Aero Drive (Aero and Highway 87), Payson.
Connect at facebook.com/TLCvetservices to receive vaccination package specials and occasional $5 coupons. Microchip installations start at just $15. Tender Loving Care Veterinary Services reassures clients about precautions being taken during this time of COVID-19. Staff receive clients and pets at your car with paperwork, assigning a matching number to your vehicle, in-taking patients as each number is called. For answers to more specific questions please call 480-699-9950.
Low-cost vaccine prices range from $14 for rabies shots to $18 for bordatella and $25 for rattlesnake venom pre-exposure treatment. Discounts for ‘Healthy Outdoor Dog’ (or Cat, too!) vaccine packages from $63 or $93 include multiple vaccines and heartworm testing. The TLC Vet team drives up from Mesa; to verify their schedule or inquire about services call staff there at 480-699-9950 or email Tlcvetservices@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!