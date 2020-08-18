Blood drives
Donate blood Tuesday, Aug. 18 and your donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Using an authorized Food and Drug Administration test that indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. The antibody test is not a way to find out if you are currently infected with this virus. While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help people who are still recovering from the coronavirus infection. Blood donors can log onto a Vitalant confidential donor portal to access test results within three weeks after their donation. For more information visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of blood drives and more than 17,000 blood donations had to be canceled across Arizona over the past five months. Donors of all blood types are needed to fill the gap, especially O-negative, the universal donor. For an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).
Blood drives in Payson are planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Banner Payson High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway.
A blood drive is also planned in Tonto Basin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 45239 AZ-188.
Tea Party to hear about wild horses
Kathie Reidhead is the guest speaker at the 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting of the Payson Tea Party.
Reidhead is a photographer focused on the wild horses of Arizona. She will discuss the Tonto National Forest, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and Salt River herds of federally protected horses.
The meeting is at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:45 pm. For details, call 928-951-6774.
Camera club has two August programs
The Rim Country Camera Club offers two programs in August. The club is providing an opportunity to learn from accomplished photographers via Zoom meetings.
A general club meeting and a program on dark skies photography with John Ellis is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Ellis presents the basics and more regarding photographing night sky phenomenon. Tips will include best practices for planning and executing a night photo shoot to capture the best image possible with DSLR cameras. He will discuss essential equipment and equipment that would be optional. The program will include some Photoshop options to help with creating great images.
The second program is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, “It’s Not About the Camera – It’s About the Photographer” with Patricia Sullivan.
She will talk about the aspects of photography that go beyond the technical operation of cameras and touch on choosing subject matter, the importance of editing of photos, and how to stay motivated as a photographer.
Club members are asked to offer two or three photographs of someone else’s work that they admire.
The Rim Country Camera Club general meetings are held on the third Wednesday of every month. The club welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography. Please contact Sue Zen, sue@zencorp.net to get Zoom meeting ID numbers for these programs.
Libertarian Party meets
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Green Valley Park in Payson, at the picnic tables near the ramada in the northern part of the park.
Agenda items include discussing the upcoming presidential election and the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Jo Jorgensen (https://joj2020.com/).
For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Learn about lavender agritourism
Terry Gorton, owner and operator of the Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm in Pine, will be featured in the 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 Cooperative Extension Service weekly webinar at arizona.zoom.us/j/98740270182.
This webinar is a virtual visit to Pine Creek Canyon Lavender Farm, where Pine Creek sustains lavender fields, which yield herbs for aromatherapy and culinary uses, healing essential oils — and a magnet for visitors.
The University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension hosts a weekly webinar series via Zoom, featuring a variety of horticultural and natural resource topics relevant to life in Gila County.
Prior to the pandemic Pine’s lavender farm was a popular tourist destination, but it is temporarily closed. However, guests and shoppers are welcome online at pinelavenderfarm.com to browse and buy various items made from Royal Velvet, Provence and Grosso lavender varietals grown on the farm.
The farm dates from the early 1880s and a family that farmed corn and cattle. The farm and associated water rights were bought in 2015. The new owners asked, “What won’t elk eat?” and realized that lavender was the answer.
Weekly gardening-horticulture webinars are arranged and moderated by Chris Jones, extension agent for the University of Arizona Gila County Cooperative Extension. To be added to his invite list for future gardening and horticulture workshops call Chris, 928- 402-8586 or email ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
Learn about bankruptcy
AZCourtHelp presents a free legal talk on bankruptcy from noon to 12:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20. Kathryn Mahady with Aspey, Watkins & Diesel, PLLA of Flagstaff and Sedona, provides online information on the topic at https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Additional free legal talks are scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Aug. 27. Two programs are planned for Aug. 25: Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19, from noon to 12:45 p.m. The Aug. 27 program is Landlord/Tenant Q&A, from 10 a.m. to 10:45. All will be online at the above web address.
Ponderosa Bible Church events
Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, hosts a conference with Joel Richardson, who will discuss “Islam, Israel and the return of Jesus Christ.”
Richardson is a New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker and teacher. He also hosts the popular online Christian program, the Underground.
With a special love for all the peoples of the Middle East, the conference is composed of four sessions held at Ponderosa Bible Church. Session 1 is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Sessions 2, 3 and 4 are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22. There will be breaks throughout the day during the Saturday sessions. The conference concludes with a 10 a.m. service Sunday, Aug. 23.
The cost is $10 per person and an offering will be taken during each session. Register online at pbcpayson.org or call the church office, 928-474-9279.
Men’s breakfast
All Rim Country men are welcome to join Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, as its monthly men’s breakfast resumes.
The first breakfast of the season is at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5 at the church where those attending will enjoy great food and a time of fellowship. For details, call the church office at 928-474-9279.
Photo help wanted for fair
The Northern Gila County Fair is on for 2020. It is planned from Thursday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 12 and will again include a photography division.
The fair committee needs volunteers to help set up the photography display in the Tonto Apache Gym on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Contact Sue@zencorp.net if you are able to spend an hour or two on this project.
This is also the next opportunity to submit printed photos for display at the fair. Look for future announcements regarding submission rules.
The categories include nature landscapes, wildlife, the man-made world, the human condition, a different way of seeing, monochrome photography, and drone photography.
Check out https://ngcfair.com/ for more information.
Marine Corps League posts flags
The Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League operates a flag posting program. It contracts with businesses in Payson and Star Valley to post the U.S. flag.
In the past the effort was limited due to manpower constraints however, there are now a respectable number of Marines in the Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League. The group wants to expand the program and seek new patrons that would like to take advantage of the flag service.
Proceeds derived from this program are used to support the detachment’s scholarship program and other community projects.
The service, which posts a 3-foot-by-5-foot flag at participating businesses on nine federal holidays, costs $50 per year and includes providing the flag, installation of hardware and maintenance.
For details, call Pete Carpenter at 623-308-2060 or Dave Rogers at 602-690-0151.
