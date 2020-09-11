Drug Task Force meeting
The Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14 at The Overcomers Church, 1000 N. Easy St., Payson.
The group works to be proactive to take back the community from drug problems. To learn more, contact ngccdrugtaskforce@yahoo.com.
Tea Party hears about Heritage Action for America
The Payson Tea Party hosts Nathan Duell with Heritage Action for America from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15. He offers an update on the positive results that the “Sentinels” have achieved by their efforts. Candidates (tba) will also be on the agenda. The meeting is at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, doors open 5:45 p.m. For details call 928-951-6774.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Payson’s Green Valley Park at the picnic tables near the ramada in the northern part of the park.
The agenda includes discussing the upcoming presidential election and the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Jo Jorgensen https://joj2020.com/.
All Gila County residents are welcome to attend. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Local archaeology group gives update
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society announced the September meeting is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closing of the group’s meeting place at the Payson Senior Center on Main Street.
For future reference, fall meetings are moving back to the third Saturday of the month, which was planned prior to these unanticipated changes.
Field trips to nearby national monuments are planned for the October and November meetings and feature talks by Matt Guebard. These trips have restricted participation to only 10 persons each and are limited to AAS members, with Rim Country Chapter members given first preference. To become a member, contact Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
The Oct. 17 field trip is to Montezuma Castle National Monument. Guebard will highlight recent research at the monument, including the discovery of colored wall decorations and new research to assess the age of rooms. A field trip to Tuzigoot National Monument is planned Nov. 21, and the chapter may visit the Upper Ruin of Tonto National Monument in December. Current members will receive emails about these outings, as plans are finalized.
