Roadmap to Women’s Health
Each week in February join the conversation on improving health for women in Arizona.
The event is from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 5 via Zoom, register at us02web.zoom.us.
Roadmap to Women’s Health 2030 co-chair, Elise Lopez, who holds a doctorate in public health, facilitates a presentation and discussion on “How does childhood stress affect us as adults?”
Hosted by Arizona Family Health Partnership along with Roadmap co-chairs Dr. Monica J. Casper and Dr. Elise Lopez.
Celebrate Black History Month
Rim Country residents are invited to attend a two-part free documentary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5 and Friday, Feb. 12 at Messinger’s, 901 S. Westerly Road.
Hosted by Bettie Julkes, former academic counselor at Arizona State University, the documentaries are “Reconstruction — America after the Civil War,” showing Feb. 5, with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and free popcorn and “The End of Slavery, The Struggle for Equality, The Past That Still Affects Us Today,” showing Feb. 12.
If you need a ride, call Bettie Julkes at 480-814-0584.
The venue is large, so social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
Come celebrate Black History Month and show that you care.
Archaeological outing
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to evolve with COVID-19 and the times. It has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The Rim Country Chapter is providing the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in a number of participants and require masks and social distancing. There was a field trip today, Friday, Feb. 5, to the San Tan Maricopa County Regional Park. This trip will be led by interpretive ranger Nikki Bunnell, and will include petroglyphs and other features indicating a Hohokam presence in the park.
The field trips to Tonto National Monument Upper Ruin, originally planned for the weekend of Jan. 23, were canceled due to weather, but are being rescheduled.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10 and features Dr. Michelle Turner of the Crow Canyon Archaeological Center in Cortez, Colo. Her talk, “The Archaeology of the Aztec North Great House (at Aztec Ruins National Monument in New Mexico)” explores architectural surprises found in recent fieldwork at the site, including fascinating artifact patterns and unexpected construction methods and remodeling over time. Her ongoing research regarding this site’s place in the larger cultural landscape of Aztec Ruins and Chaco Canyon will also be discussed.
To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021 to access Zoom talks or participate in planned field trips (or to renew your membership), please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life.
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway.
For more information, call Paula at 480-695-2786.
Send event updates to tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!