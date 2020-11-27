Payson library hours
Infection levels of COVID-19 have been declared to be a “Substantial Risk” within the Town of Payson. As a result, the Payson Public Library is instituting the following measures to prevent the spread of infection and protect patrons, volunteers, and staff:
The library is open for limited service from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and holidays. By appointment only, patrons may be granted admittance to the library for computer use and are limited to one hour each day per patron. Appointments must be made at least one hour in advance; no walk-up traffic will be admitted. Masks are required.
• Circulating library materials are available through curbside pickup. No magazines or newspapers will be circulated. Curbside pickup is limited to five items per week. Patrons may have 10 items checked out at a time.
To make an appointment or request materials call 928-474-9260.
Digital resources such as Overdrive, Research Databases, and the library catalog remain available.
These measures will remain in effect until it is determined the infection risk has been reduced.
Swiss Village Lighting
The Swiss Village’s 41st Annual Christmas Lighting is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 27.
Ron and Carol Reed of Payson Candle Factory started this family event in 1979. People come from all over Arizona to see the lights, join in the fun and see Santa.
Santa arrives at 6 p.m. on a Payson fire truck, so arrive early to join in on all the games, shop, enjoy the live music and much more. Bring family and friends and enjoy the festivities, but participate responsibly, wear masks and social distance.
APS Electric Light Parade
Deadlines for entries in Payson’s annual APS Electric Light Parade have passed, but there is still time to make plans to bundle up and come out for the fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5 on Historic Main Street. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and features the theme “Hawaiian Holiday.” It starts at Green Valley Park and travels east on Main Street, concluding at Sawmill Crossing. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Blood drive
Banner High Country Seniors hosts a blood drive for Vitalant from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7 at its community room, 215 N. Beeline Highway.
Appointments are encouraged to maintain social distancing. To schedule an appointment call 877-258-4825 or go online to Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: HighCountrySeniors).
Donors get a voucher for a free medium-sized cheese pizza from Pizza Hut.
All participants must wear a face mask or cloth-based face covering.
