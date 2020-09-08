Tea Party hears about culture vs. politics
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., doors open at 5:45 p.m.
The speaker is Hal Bray, a recent California transplant to Prescott. His topic is “What you have in culture is what you get in politics.” He will discuss his experience as a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in California. For details, call 928-951-6774 or go to www.paysonteaparty.org.
Blood Drive Sept. 9
An overflow interest in the most recent blood drives has brought a new date and opportunity for 15 people to donate Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Roadrunner Rubbish Removal and Back to Basics, 908 N. Beeline Highway. Advance appointments are required in order to schedule the drive as efficiently as possible, and maintain safe physical distancing for all donors, volunteers and staff. Masks are required for your safety and also the safety of others. Schedule your time conveniently online at bloodhero.com (search using keywords Payson or 85541) or call 877-25-VITAL.
Read more at bloodhero.com.
Free interactive webinar for grandparents
Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is sponsoring a free interactive webinar, “How Grandparenting has Changed” from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11. National Grandparent’s Day is Sunday, Sept. 13. This webinar will discuss the original proclamation of National Grandparent’s Day in 1978 and look at how the role of grandparents has changed over the years.
Anyone who is a grandparent, or those wanting to gain information about how the meaning of this National Holiday has changed in relationship to the changes that have occurred in grandparenting since 1978 is welcome to participate. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.
Register in advance for this free webinar:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Food Drive
The Central Arizona Board of Realtors is sponsoring its 7th Annual Realtors Food Drive through October 31 to benefit Payson, Pine, Strawberry food banks.
To help stop by the real estate offices throughout the region or at the CABOR Office, located behind Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12. Cash donations are also appreciated during this time of year to help purchase perishable items. Last year, CABOR raised more than 13,310 pounds and since 2014 it has raised more than 80,310 pounds for local food banks.
