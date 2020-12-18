National Wreaths
Across AmericaThe National Wreaths Across America event is on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery, Mountain Meadows Memorial Park and Tonto Basin Cemetery. The event is to assure the grave of each deceased veteran is decorated with a wreath for the holiday.
Jessica Weinland is the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Payson. Contact her at 210-792-3467 or email jessicaweinland@gmail.com.
To sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0139.
Dueker Ranch
hosts holidayradio showDueker Ranch is hosting a Country Christmas Radio Show from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19 at the KRIM Kottage, 215 W. Frontier St.
It will broadcast live on KRIM 96.3 FM. Stream KRIM from the www.krimfm.com website, or from the KRIM-FM app.
Residents are also encouraged to drive by the live concert and drop off a non-perishable food donation for the Payson Warming Center and the Payson Food Bank.
In a recent story about Dueker Ranch seeking tax credit donations, the website in the story was wrong, the actual website is www.DuekerRanch.org or call 928-978-7039 for details about making a donation.
Christmas services
this weekendThe Rim View Community Church in Star Valley will have two Christmas services on Sunday, Dec. 20, one at 8:30 a.m. and another at 10:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!