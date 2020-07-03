July at the Payson
Public LibraryUntil further notice, the Payson Public Library will continue posting its virtual Preschool Story Times and virtual Baby Times on its Facebook page at 11 a.m. each Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also continue handing out take-home activity kits for kids on Thursdays and Fridays and S.T.E.A.M. take-home kits for kids on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The upcoming activity kits: July 3, Dragons, ages 6 and up; July 9 and 10, Greek Mythology, ages 6 and up; July 16 and 17, “Harry Potter,” ages 7 and up; July 23 and 24, letter to Disney characters, ages 6 and up.
Upcoming S.T.E.A.M. take-home kits: July 6 and 7, Mad Hatter’s Tea Testing, ages 7 and up; July 13 and 14, “Hunger Games” Bow and Arrow Challenge, ages 8 and up; July 20 and 21, Engineering Forky from “Toy Story” for ages 6 and up.
There are two additional events in July: 1 p.m., Saturday, July 18 — Virtual Read-Aloud of “The Tales of Beedle the Bard” by J.K. Rowling; Saturday, July 25 — Mickey Mouse Ear Scavenger Hunt.
The library is located at 328 N. McLane Road; hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 928-474-9260.
Stand for JusticeThere is a “Stand for Justice” action from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, July 3. Participants will gather along the sidewalks facing Highway 87 in front of McDonald’s and around the corner on the sidewalk facing Highway 260 down to the Wells Fargo stoplight. By spreading out, those taking part can be seen by cars on both 87/260 highways and maintain better social distance. Please park responsibly in the parking lot — don’t block business parking. Wear a mask and bring signs (some will be available) advocating for social justice and equality.
Strawberry Patchers
special saleThe Strawberry Patchers quilting group cannot have its regular quilt show and auction due to COVID-19 restrictions. So, to raise money to contribute to charities in the Pine and Strawberry area, the group is having a special sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 4, just north of Payson Concrete at 3971 N. Highway 87 in Pine. Social distancing will be practiced, members will wear gloves and masks and use disinfectant.
The sale features quilts and gifts for sale, artisan breads for $5 each, and facemasks by donation.
Call 928-951-4895 for details.
Tires & TacosThe Tires & Tacos event is on again at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 4 in the Jack in the Box parking lot. Everyone is invited to browse or display anything from a jalopy to a hotrod. Come out for family fun, car talk and car gazing.
Jack in the Box will provide two free tacos and a large drink to all in attendance. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
Book sale in Pine
The Pine Library Friends Book Sale takes place from Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5 in the building behind the Pine Strawberry Community Center Cultural Hall. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, July 5.
Tickets will also be on sale for the gift basket drawing slated for Labor Day. The group’s largest gift basket includes gift certificates from local merchants and wine.
Hand sanitizers will be available at the door and patrons are asked to follow the current health guidelines and wear a mask.
Declaration of
Independence readingThe Declaration of Independence will be read in Green Valley Park at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, July 4.
The reading event is not sponsored by Payson’s Patriotic Event Committee, so no chairs will be provided, bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Mayor Tom Morrissey’s proclamation regarding masks will apply and hand sanitizer will be available.
Tea Party meetingsThe Payson Tea Party has canceled its planned July 6 and July 7 meetings with candidates for the Payson mayoral and council races at Ponderosa Bible Church. The church shut down all activities because one of its members has contracted COVID-19. Meetings will have to wait until after the church reopens to the public.
Democratic
headquarters opensThe Democratic Headquarters, 612 S. Beeline Highway, will officially open Tuesday, July 7. It is next to the Vape shop — look for the banner on the front of the building. The headquarters initially will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and Friday and Saturday. Masks are required, social distancing will be observed, and hand sanitizer will be provided.
The headquarters offers voter registration, informational brochures about local, state and national Democratic candidates and an opportunity to meet and chat with like-minded fellow Democrats.
Optimist Club awards
$9,000 in scholarshipsRim Country Optimist Club of Payson has awarded $3,000 scholarships to each of the following Payson students: Germany Hall, Kayla Brown, and Porter Flake.
Editor’s note: Event updates current as of Wednesday morning. Events subject to change. Check with organizers for latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!