Candidates speak
The Payson Tea Party is hosting three candidates from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, June at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. Speakers are Annemarie Ward candidate for U.S. Congress; Sylvia Allen candidate for LD 6 State Senate; and Tommie Martin (via conference call) candidate for Gila County Supervisor District 1.
There is plenty of room for social distancing, masks optional. For details, call 928-951-6774.Food Bank update
The Deacon’s Food Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., reminds Rim Country residents the service is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Tuesdays. The services are free to residents that meet income standards. New clients are welcome. However clients can only visit every 14 days, at other times they can use the St. Vincent de Paul Rim Country Food Bank, 511 S. St. Phillips St.
The number of clients has fallen. Organizers say it’s possible the receipt of stimulus money and an increase in disbursements from SNAP (food stamps) has made it less necessary for some clients to rely on help from area food banks.
For information call 928-474-2059.
Republican Club
The Rim Country Republican Club meets at 11 a.m., Monday, June 29 at Rumsey Park, Ramada 5, to hear from U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar and Arizona State Sen. Sylvia Allen.
