Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party hosts Gila County District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey at its Tuesday, Oct. 13 meeting.
This meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Doors open at 5:30.
Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program
Banner High Country Seniors of Payson is hosting a program about the new cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program at Banner Payson at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Judy Lee, MSW, LCSW and Dave Gorr, CRT, will make the presentation via Zoom (Pro).
The program focuses on exercise, conditioning, strength training, breathing retraining, nutritional counseling, and emotional support services.
If you don’t have a computer, you can attend by phone.
Register by calling 928-596-4747.
Camera club calendars
In-person sales of the Rim Country Camera Club 2021 calendar are underway at Colorz Salon, Plant Fair Nursery and Healthy Perspectives. Order forms are available at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and in-person sales are on Fridays at the chamber from noon to 4 p.m. To volunteer to help with sales on Fridays email sue@zencorp.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!