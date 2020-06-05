Workshop for diabetics
The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens hosts a six-week virtual workshop for diabetics from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, from June 9 through July 14.
To receive information on how to take part via computer, iPad, phone or any mobile device email maryg@pgcsc.org to register by Friday, June 5.
The workshop, Healthy Living with Diabetes, is free and participation is limited. Those attending receive a free “Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions” book.
Tires & Tacos
Tires & Tacos takes place at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 6 at the parking lot of Payson’s Jack in the Box. Cars will be in every other space to practice social distancing.
Everyone attending gets two free tacos and a large drink from Jack in the Box.
All are welcome to bring any vehicle — jalopies to hot rods — or just bring the family down for some fun.
Summer Concert Series starts June 6
The Town of Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Office has announced the 2020 Concert Series at Green Valley Park will continue as scheduled.
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday, starting June 6 through July 25, a band will headline at Green Valley Park. The first performance is by Outside the Line.
This year attendees are encouraged to embrace the “Picnic in the Park” theme and support local establishments by purchasing their picnic items locally to enjoy during the concert. There will be no onsite vendors this season.
The public is asked to comply with guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of all, and in order to provide this service:
- Attend at your own risk!
- Physical distance – seat 6 feet away from others not within your party.
- If you are sick or not feeling well, stay at home.
- Vulnerable individuals or individuals with underlying heath conditions are to take responsible precautions.
For additional information, visit www.paysonrimcountry.com or contact the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Office at 928-472-5110.
Tea Party meetings
The Payson Tea Party resumes meetings from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesdays, starting June 9. It will temporarily meet weekly for about three months at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway (just south of Home Depot).
The club will not have to pay any rent, but the church asks that folks make a donation each week or so. There is one regular expense, payment to the church’s technical staff, who will open up, set up the lighting and the microphones, etc., the charge $20 per hour; or $40 per week.
There is no food service so members should have dinner before attending. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. There is plenty of room in the worship center to spread out for social distancing. Wear a mask if you like, but one is not required.
The guest speaker June 9 is U.S. Senate candidate Daniel McCarthy who is challenging current Senator Martha McSally, plus another candidate (to be announced).
Call 928-951-6774 for more information.
Taste at the Bridge
The Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge group has decided not to hold its annual Taste at the Bridge benefit this year. They made the cancellation because of the uncertainty of things moving forward.
