Parking lot yard sale
for food banksThe Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., has its annual parking lot yard sale to benefit area food banks from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 14.
Everyone is welcome to attend. There will be a variety of vendors.
Market on the Move
returns Nov. 14Payson and Rim Country residents can again take part in the food budget-stretching program Market on the Move the second Saturday of each month through May.
The first MOM program of the new season is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing.
Through the MOM program, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries. Selections vary month to month, and all varieties are only available while supplies last. The distribution is on a first come, first served basis.
Free clothing
distributionKaitie’s Closet’s last clothing distribution for children in 2020 is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
In addition to gently used clothing, including laundered coats and jackets, new shoes, new underwear, new socks, newly knitted hats, new jeans, and new house slippers are available.
Children must be present and wearing socks, to secure new shoes and must not have received new shoes from Kaitie’s Closet last month.
For more information, call Bob at 928-951-2217.
Camera club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18 in person at the Lomona Lodge, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260, and via Zoom for those who wish to participate remotely. The lodge is located on the southeast corner of the Mount Cross property.
The program is “A Celebration of 2020 and Dreams for 2021!”
The celebration will honor those photographers whose photos appear in the 2021 Charity Calendar, and a report from the board of directors regarding club accomplishments in 2020.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting. Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
Sign up now for
golf benefitPayson Golf Club’s Turkey Day Tee Off, a benefit scramble tournament to benefit Gila County’s Toys for Tots, is Saturday, Nov. 21.
The cost is $65 per person plus a team toy donation for Gila County Toys for Tots. The entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart; delicious lunch by Chef Randy; prizes and fun.
Call 928-474-2273 or drop in to register your team at the Payson Golf Club.
