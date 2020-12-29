Al-Anon available
Al-Anon is available in Payson on Zoom. Al-Anon is a group that meets to offer support and learning for family members and friends of people who have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs. Call 928-243-0117 to give your email address so that a link to the local meeting can be sent to you. Other online meetings can be found by visiting https://al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/electronic-meetings/
Dementia workshop
Join a family caregivers group to discuss how to regain hope and build resilience when dealing with the complexities of ongoing loss associated with helping someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Duet’s “Finding Meaning and Hope” workshop, participants will learn skills to help stay healthy and positive as they navigate the caregiving journey.
The 10-week workshop features videos based on the groundbreaking book, “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia: How to Find Hope While Coping with Stress and Grief” by Pauline Boss, Ph.D., a leading expert on caregiver grief. It is built on research and years of practical experience, and it offers real help in dealing with the challenges, losses and rewards of being a family caregiver of someone who is, or is becoming, psychologically absent.
The sessions will be offered virtually using Zoom. To take part, a computer, tablet or smartphone with a camera and sound capabilities is needed. Assistance is available to set up participant systems prior to the meeting. To register and get assistance with setup, call 520-836-2758 or email mary@pgcsc.org.
The sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, Jan. 26 through March 30. There is no charge and the Zoom link will be sent once registration is completed.
Students of the month
The Payson Elks Lodge recently honored its November Students of the Month, Beau Anderson and Finn McKee. Beau Anderson, fourth grade, was nominated for being a student who exhibits all the pillars of good character. Academically he is above standard, loves soccer, art and volunteers to help the homeless at Christmas time. Finn McKee, is also in the fourth grade. He is respectful and kind to his peers and teacher. He exemplifies hard work and determination. He loves to cook and bake and donates the profits from his sales to the humane society. Finn has won ribbons at the county fair for his vegetables, fairy gardens and paintings. Both students attend Julia Randall Elementary.
