Camera Club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday Feb. 17 at the Lomona Lodge, Mount Cross Lutheran Church and via Zoom for those who wish to take part remotely. The lodge is on the southeast corner of the Mount Cross property at 601 E. Highway 260.
This month the club welcomes back John Ellis who spoke to the club last year on shooting night skies. This time, Ellis presents in person and offers illustrations of how to edit in Photoshop beyond the basic adjustments and sizing.
Ellis is a lifelong photographer/artist and has been in the industry for more than 40 years. He has been a member of the Professional Photographers of America since 1997, having achieved two degrees, Master of Photography (2014) and Master Artist (2019) — as well as Gold Photographer of the Year in 2014.
Currently he is working toward his craftsman degree. Ellis is the owner/operator of Wildwind Studio in Avondale, Ariz.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets the third Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting. Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
Libertarian Party meets
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Denny’s Restaurant, 312 S. Beeline Highway. The group meets in the far corner area, just look for the Libertarian Party sign.
All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Computer club meets
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club meets the fourth Monday of the month via the Zoom videoconferencing app. This is a free club open to all residents of the Rim Country.
The Zoom session opens shortly after 6 p.m. to provide “social time” for those attending before the actual meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is locked a few minutes later so latecomers will not disturb the speaker.
The next meeting is Monday, Feb. 22 and longtime friend of the club, Norbert Gostischa (we know him as Bob G.), the Avast Evangelist, will give his latest annual updated security presentation. Bob has his own YouTube channel should you want to view some of his past activities.
For those needing the Zoom meeting link, or just further information, contact via email ray@paysoncomputer.club.
