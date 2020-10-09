Beeline Cruise-In becomes
Payson InvasionThe Rim Country Classic Auto Club is changing the 27th annual Beeline Cruise-In and Car Show due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, instead of the Cruise-In and Car Show multiple cruises and a poker run are planned as part of the Payson Invasion.
There will be two lunch stops where spectators can enjoy a brief Show-n-Shine of the cars on display. The event is Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Poker Run is from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants’ poker hands are in the registration packet, along with instructions about one of three different routes to use. It is not a timed event.
A lunch break is between noon and 1:15 p.m., with Show-n-Shine space in the parking lots of AutoZone, 109 E. Hwy. 260 (south side) and Big Lots, 400 E. Hwy. 260 (north side).
Participants must be at Green Valley Park by 1:20 p.m. to begin one of two different cruises at 1:30 p.m.
Democrats host supervisor hopeful
Bernadette “Bernie” Kniffin, candidate for District 3 Gila County supervisor, will be at the local Democratic Headquarters, 610 S. Beeline Highway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. She is running for supervisor to provide vision and leadership in building a modern economy in Gila County. She currently works for the San Carlos Apache Tribe managing its Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the public transit system she created.
Supervisor District 3 extends north into Star Valley and southeast Payson.
Please park away from open businesses in the lot just north of the office.
Tea Party hosts candidates
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. Speakers are Deborah Rose, candidate for Payson Town Council, and Tim Humphrey, incumbent District 2 Gila County supervisor. Rose will take questions from the audience as well as answer questions sent to paysonteaparty@gmail.com or called into 928-951-6774.
Pre-order benefit calendars
The 2021 Rim Country Camera Club Charity Calendars arrive soon, but you don’t have to wait to purchase.
This year you can purchase your calendars prior to the public sales, which will begin in October. The calendars sold out quickly last year.
The calendars are $10 each and the shipping on two is $8 and $16 on three or more. For details on ordering, send an email to rimcountrycameraclub@gmail.com.
Literacy program
If you know someone who would like to learn English as a second language call or email Rim Country Literacy for more information at 928-472-5371 or rimliteracy@gmail.com. Information in Spanish is on the website at rimliteracy.org.
Rim Country Literacy is also seeking book donations. It sells used books to raise money for the program. Drop books in the bin at 1100 N. Beeline Highway, Suite H, Sherwood Drive.
RBG March for Justice
With a national women’s march action, there will be an RBG March for Justice in Payson from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 along the sidewalks fronting highways 87/260 on the McDonald’s side. Park away from business parking, and wear a mask. The group will enforce social distancing.
Those who do not want to/cannot march, can bring a chair and display a sign. Those marching will cover a route along 260/87 to Bonita and back.
The march is supporting women’s rights, women’s health, the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and voting. Signs will be available — personal signs are welcome as long as they are not “attack” signs aimed at specific political entities. This is a peaceful demonstration. For information email patedelen@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!