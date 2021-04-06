Special night for parents of teens
Eastern Arizona College GEAR UP, in partnership with the Payson Police Department and the Gila County Health Department, plan a parents of teens night at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 8 at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord Road. “Hidden in Plain Sight” will be about what to look for in teens regarding drugs and alcohol. Officer Rush, a school resource officer at the high school, and Jessica Palmer, from the Gila County Health Department, will present and answer questions.
Tea Party hosts Mayor
The Payson Tea Party will host Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 6 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway. He is scheduled to discuss the latest information on the proposed Granite Dells Community Center that MHA Foundation is planning and other town updates. Doors open at 5:40 p.m.
The Payson Tea Party returns to its weekly meeting schedule, starting this meeting. For more information, call 928-951-6774, or to get on the weekly mail notification list contact paysonteaparty@gmail.com.
P.E.O. virtual meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. will meet virtually at 10 a.m., Friday, April 9 on Zoom. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome.
For more information, please call Bette at 602-625-1696.
Paintball event
The Town of Payson is offering a new event for the community — paintball.
The event takes place Saturday, April 10 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway.
Onsite registration begins at 7 a.m. and games begin at 8 a.m. The last game starts at 12:30 p.m. The event ends at 1 p.m.
Ages 10 and older are welcome to take part. The cost is $35 per player, which includes equipment rental and field pass. Players must purchase paintballs onsite — $20 for 500, or $65 for 2,000.
Games played as 10 versus 10 players. Teams will be assigned onsite.
Registration closes on Friday, April 9.
For more information, visit paysonrimcountry.com/paintball.
Golf tournament
The Payson Golf Club Longhorn Charity Tournament is from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 10 at the Payson Golf Club, 1504 W. Country Club Drive. The Longhorn 9-Hole Charity Series Tournament benefits RVN3 for the Longhorn gym floor.
The cost is $49 per person, which provides a cart, green fee, burger bar and prizes. The funds raised will go to RVN3 Charity to replace the PUSD Longhorn gym floor.
Archaeological Society
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society continues to operate under COVID-19 guidelines, which will continue through the spring. The chapter has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 with Dr. Niccole Villa Cerveny, a professor of geosciences and sustainability at Mesa Community College.
Her talk, Comparison of Rock Art Stability — Climate Impact in the American Southwest and the Hisma Basin of Jordan, will highlight petroglyph sites in the Southwest. Utilizing the Rock Art Stability Index, field researchers can quantify the threats to our cultural heritage, in similar environments. She will contrast the challenges in protecting rock art in the Southwest with those in the Middle East.
