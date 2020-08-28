Audition by video for Fair Talent Show
The Northern Gila County Fair Talent Show, which at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10 is accepting video auditions until Monday, Aug. 31. No karaoke or lip sync accepted.
Go to: NGCF.com/talent-show for entry form and rules.
Parking and admission are free on Thursday, Sept 10 at the fair and there is no fee for participating in the talent show.
No Tea Party meeting Tuesday
There is no Payson Tea Party meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1 due to parking lot resurfacing and striping at Ponderosa Bible Church.
Weekly meetings from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. resume Tuesday, Sept 8 at the church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Check out upcoming speakers at www.paysonteaparty.org (events current) or email paysonteaparty@gmail.com to be placed on the email notification list about the weekly speakers.
Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival
The Pine Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild announced its annual Labor Day Arts & Crafts Festival takes place at the Pine Strawberry Community Center, Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6. Details are still being confirmed by the guild.
Help with nurse training applications
Rim area residents interested in the EAC-Payson community college’s nursing program have until Thursday, Oct. 1 to submit an application.
Between now and then Eastern Arizona College Nursing Director Carolyn McCormies is conducting two informative meetings to help prospective nursing students with the application process: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the Payson Campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
