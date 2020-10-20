Reading volunteers needed
After-school reading volunteers needed from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday to work one-on-one with elementary children. Call Marilyn, 928-951-2169, Rim Country Literacy Program.
Sheriff’s Forum
The Payson Tea Party hosts a General Election Sheriff’s Forum from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy.
Challenger Chris Bender will discuss issues with incumbent Adam Shepherd.
During the Q&A forum, Bender and Shepherd will be presented with eight representative questions prepared from questions submitted by the members and community guests prior to the meeting. The deadline to submit questions is Monday Oct. 19; email to paysonteaparty@gmail.com, or text to 928-951-6774.
If time allows there may be follow up questions from the floor.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Denny's Restaurant, 312 S Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The meeting is in the far corner area, just look for the Libertarian Party sign. Agenda items include discussing the upcoming presidential election and the Libertarian Party's candidate, Jo Jorgensen.
All residents are welcome to attend. For more information, visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-468-3576.
Arts, crafts and baked goods offered
The Pink Ladies will be having an Arts & Crafts Fall-Halloween-Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Dr., Payson.
The sale features a great selection of: delicious baked goods; baby items; jewelry; kitchen items; totes, purses, bags; unique handmade and quilted items and more.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for Rim Country residents. For more information, call MHAF at 472-2588.
Rock the Park Event
The Northern Gila County Community Drug Task Force is holding the Second Annual Rock the Park Event at Green Valley Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. There will be booths, games, free food, a K- 9 demonstration and more.
This event helps the community learn about drugs, e-cigarettes and alcohol. For more information contact ngccdrug- taskforce@yahoo.com.
Payson Light Up Blue
Please join in support of "Backing the Blue" the evenings of Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25.
Light up your porch or yard with blue lights to show support for the Rim Country men and women in law enforcement starting at 6 p.m. each night.
Contact Teresa Kealoha, 520-709-0930 for more information.
Coffee with a Cop
Join Starbucks at 230 E. Hwy. 260 (stand-alone location) and the Payson Police Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5 for Coffee with a Cop. Have some fun and support the local police department. All tips given to officers during the Coffee with a Cop event will go to the Time Out Shelter in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Free dental services for veterans
Payson dentists are hosting their 8th Annual Veteran’s Day event Tuesday, Nov. 10 and Thursday, Nov. 12. Participating dentists will offer veterans a free basic cleaning, an extraction or a filling. Veterans just need to bring their VA ID.
Space is limited, so make a reservation now with one of the following dental offices: Payson Premier Dental, 928-472-8400; Anderson Dental Group, 928-474-4581; Alpine Family Dentistry, 928-474-3216; Center Point Dental, 928-472-2500; or Mountain Family Dentistry, 928-363-4149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!