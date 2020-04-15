Computer club plans virtual meeting
The Payson Computer Meet-Up Club normally meets on the fourth Monday of the month at the Payson Public Library Community Room, but due to COVID-19 it has canceled in person meetings for the foreseeable future. However, today's technology is allowing the club to continue to meet using the Zoom videoconferencing app. The April 27 meeting will be held only with existing club members via Zoom, but subsequent meetings will be open to new attendees as we all become familiar with programs that allow us to meet and socialize, but just not in person. For those wanting more information please email ray@paysoncomputer.club.
