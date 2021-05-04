Learn more about Arizona Fire Adapted Communities at a free online webinar from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 5.
This webinar is designed for those who are working on fire resiliency and adaptation issues and practices across the state.
Catrina Jenkins, Navajo County Emergency Manager, is the keynote speaker.
During the webinar, the initiation of a new AZFAC “Podio” online communication platform for members will be discussed.
After the webinar, an invitation to join AZFAC’s Podio space will be sent out. This shared communication platform will augment interactions with others who are working on solutions to the challenges of mitigating severe wildfire effects to Arizona’s communities. During a smaller group discussion at the webinar, participants will share fire resilience/adaptation issues.
If you cannot attend the webinar, a recording will be sent to those who registered. Register for this forum at arizona.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtde6tqTkqG9S8kJeyCExQdSKPDe4P5_x6 or request that lengthy link be emailed to you – send a note to Gila County Cooperative Extension Agent Christopher Jones at ckjones@email.arizona.edu.
