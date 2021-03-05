After a long year marked by the pandemic and a cold winter, it’s time to take a trip to the historic communities of Globe and Miami, as well as Roosevelt Lake and Peridot Mesa to take in the buttery gloriousness of the poppies.
During the first-ever AZ Poppy Fest, three communities will offer guided hikes, a graffiti artist contest, poppy-themed eats and drinks, art and talks from March 5 to 7.
There are swaths of color already covering the hills of all the communities involved in the AZ Poppy Fest even after a dry winter. Vendors, restaurants and businesses are offering Poppy-themed goods, drinks and food to commemorate the event.
Following is a calendar of events
Roosevelt Lake
Tonto National Monument, Friday, March 5
Individual Pass — $10 (purchase at Tonto Visitors Center or Gift Shop)
Individual passes are valid for seven days after date of purchase and are non-transferable. Children 15 years old and under are free. All Interagency Passes are accepted. Passes are valid only when the pass owner is present.
Open: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Entrance road
• Visitor Center
• Park Store
• Picnic Area
• Lower Cliff Dwelling and Trail (closed to uphill traffic at 4 p.m.) Foot traffic at the Lower Cliff Dwelling Trail is being limited to follow CDC guidelines on COVID-19. Because of this, wait times may exist and the trail may hit capacity for the day earlier than the normal 4 p.m. closure. Consider visiting during weekdays and mornings to avoid high levels of visitation.
• Cactus Patch Trail
• Upper Cliff Dwelling and Trail with reservation only
Globe-Miami
• Old Globe Cemetery Tour, noon, Friday and Saturday, March 5-6
Master Gardener Bob Zache will lead the old Globe Cemetery Tour. This moderate hike has a steep elevation and is about 3 miles round-trip. Bring a mask, water, sunscreen, and wear comfortable walking shoes. The hike will take about two hours to complete. Meet at the Train Depot, 230 S. Broad St., Globe. All participants must provide their own transportation to the Train Depot. Note: Globe is known for its hilly terrain, and parts of this hike include steep hills.
• Graffiti Art Contest, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6: This contest is open to artists 18 and older, and the theme is Unity. The subject is AZ Poppy, and the medium is 4x8 Masonite. Only nine colors allowed, and there will be cash prizes after the judging at 1:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Art Yard behind Bouquets on Broad, 610 N. Broad St., Globe. Contact Nate at rebelsol420@gmail.com for more information.
• Poppy Talk, March 6 at 11 a.m. at the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce: The speaker is professional photographer Lisa Langell. She will teach people tips and techniques to capture great wildflowers with whatever camera you use. Sign up at www.azpoppyfest.com.
• Poppy Coloring Contest: Winners announced on the front steps of the Center for the Arts in Downtown Globe. See azpoppyfest.com to get your coloring page and register.
• Rent an e-bike from E-Volve Adventures and visit historic Downtown Globe to soak in the history, eat the great food and unwind.
Peridot Mesa, San Carlos
• Peridot Mesa, San Carlos, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, March 7: Take a Poppy Walk in Peridot Mesa on Sunday and get an eyeful of the poppies growing on the rolling hills. Learn about the importance of the poppies and other wildflowers in the ecosystem. Day passes are required and can be purchased for $10 from the San Carlos Rec. & Wildlife Department, U.S. Hwy. 70, San Carlos. Call 928-475-2236. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays.
Visit www.azpoppyfest.com for more information and to download registration forms. Vendor forms can also be found there. Visit us on the AZ Poppy Fest Facebook page to see up-to-the-minute announcements about the festival. Call the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce at 928-425-4495 for more information.
