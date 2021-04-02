More than 1,030 501(c)(3_ nonprofit organizations have registered for the 24-hour online fundraising event, Arizona Gives Day, which begins at midnight Tuesday, April 6.
In 2020, Arizona Gives Day raised $6.1 million to bring the total raised to $23 million since 2013.
“Last year’s Arizona Gives Day was a remarkable success in an incredibly uncertain environment. This year’s event is even more critical for nonprofit organizations of every size in every community facing severe financial challenges in their ability to continue providing services and resources to their communities,” said Kristen Merrifield, Alliance of Arizona Nonprofit CEO.
“Our local nonprofit community is reporting significant losses over the past year. Our most-recent survey showed the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic with over 400 Arizona nonprofits reporting a total revenue loss of more than $91 million and an increase of over $15 million in expenses primarily for PPE, supplies and technology.”
Local nonprofits taking part in the April 6 event are the Humane Society of Central Arizona, Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Payson Senior Center, Time Out Inc., and Whispering Hope Ranch.
Arizona Gives Day is managed by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits in collaboration with Arizona Grantmakers Forum. FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is the presenting sponsor. Arizona Gives Day’s annual online giving movement unites nonprofits to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving.
Early giving, which began March 16, already has generated nearly $420,000 for the 1,030 registered nonprofits. More than 130 volunteers also have pledged nearly 9,500 volunteer hours so far.
Donors may prefer to donate during a specific block of time on Arizona Gives Day to help a nonprofit win a Power Hour and earn additional funds from the $160,000 prize pool. There are 84 cash prizes available for nonprofits of all sizes including specific categories for rural Arizona, early giving totals, random drawings and Alliance of Arizona Nonprofit members. Donations received on AzGives.org between March 16 and April 6 will count toward a nonprofit’s grand total.
For more information, visit www.azgives.org.
