As of Saturday, March 28 and continuing through May 25, the Payson Lions Club will display American flags at homes and businesses as a symbol of hope and unity. The club members hope anyone else with a flag will join them in displaying their flags for the next 60 days.
Community breakfast
The Community Breakfast at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, is canceled for Good Friday, April 10.
Elks Lodge closed
For everyone’s health and safety, the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, will continue to be closed until further notice. The Sock Hop, has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!