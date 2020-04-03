event changes

The Payson Lions have flags flying around town and invite area residents and businesses to join in the effort and keep the flags on display until May 31.

As of Saturday, March 28 and continuing through May 25, the Payson Lions Club will display American flags at homes and businesses as a symbol of hope and unity. The club members hope anyone else with a flag will join them in displaying their flags for the next 60 days.

Community breakfast

The Community Breakfast at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane, is canceled for Good Friday, April 10.

Elks Lodge closed

For everyone’s health and safety, the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, will continue to be closed until further notice. The Sock Hop, has been canceled.

