The Central Arizona Board of Realtors is sponsoring its Seventh Annual Realtors Food Drive through Oct. 31 to benefit Payson, Pine and Strawberry food banks.
Started in 2014, the campaign has provided more than 80,310 pounds for the local food banks.
CABOR estimates that one in four within the Rim Country communities will need some kind of food assistance through the local food banks. Most recipients need help due to a job loss or medical issues. This year the need is expected to be even greater. The goal of this year’s campaign is to collect 30,000 pounds of food.
Help by stopping by the real estate offices throughout the region; at the CABOR office, behind Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Ste. 12; or by making a monetary donation. Financial contributions should be made out to Payson Area Food Drive, and mailed to the CABOR office. For questions, contact CABOR at 928-474-1944 or email nancy@cazbr.com.
