The Payson Parks & Rec staff estimate about 4,000 attended the community’s Fourth of July festivities.
“Games were great. Having dedicated times for each game to run for an hour allowed for different age groups to participate and multiple opportunities for people to participate. Games included — egg race, water balloon toss, and the traditional tug of war. We had an average of 50-75 participants in each game, with multiples competing multiple times. In the tug of war we do an annual ‘Valley’ vs. ‘Rim Country’ round, and this year Rim Country took the win,” said Courtney Spawn-Kort, director of the Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department of Payson.
She said there was also a kids and adult pie eating contest, sponsored and pies contributed by the Crosswinds Restaurant. There were 16 slots open for kids and 16 for adults. All slots were filled by 10 a.m., Sunday, July 4.
The festivities featured eight vendors — six offered food and two had a variety of wares and information.
This year, with the event on a Sunday, local band Six Gal ’n Hat produced a gospel concert from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., which was a great crowd-pleaser and great addition to the Sunday festivities, Spawn-Kort said.
The featured act was SPLASH! and it took over after the games, performing from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The fireworks program was a 30-minute show, provided by the Town of Payson Water Department and Green Valley Water.
“Big thanks to all that contribute to the success of this event for our community and the great showcasing of our town to visitors,” said Spawn-Kort.
