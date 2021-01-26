Arizona Youth Partnership’s Stronger Families Project is designed for parents and youth, ages 10 to 14, to attend together at no cost. It focuses on love, limits, communication, dreams, hopes.
Participants must register to attend, spaces fill quickly. To register call Anaiz, 520-343-8947 or go to https://azyp.org/thank-you-for-your-interest-in-the-stronger-families-project/. All sessions are via Zoom.
The schedule provides separate parent, youth and family lessons.
• Parent session, every Monday at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 1 through March 22
• Youth session, every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 2 through March 23
• Family session, every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 2 through March 23
The program offers skills to help your teen handle frustration, peer pressure and create healthy communication. It also helps strengthen your skill of setting rules and consequences with effective follow through.
The program includes fun, interactive projects and activities.
