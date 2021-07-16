Arizona Sonshine plans a free multi-service health clinic Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 601 S. Green Valley Parkway.
There are no criteria for qualification: no insurance, no proof of employment, etc. Services at the event are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for services begins at 7 a.m. both days and lasts through 1 p.m., however, since only a limited number of slots are available for dental and vision services, registration may close earlier if all the slots are filled.
One service requiring advanced registration is that from Mobile Onsite Mammogram. It will only be participating Saturday, July 24. To make an appointment go to www.mobileonsitemammography.com or call scheduling, 480-967-3767 or 800-285-0272.
Other services offered: dental care; dentures; eye exams and glasses; immunizations; medical screenings; pregnancy, neonatal, child and family care services; pregnancy and STD testing; rapid COVID-19 and antibody testing; HIV testing; vaccinations; etc. Child care is provided for those 0 to 12 for parents and caregivers receiving services.
The first Arizona Sonshine program in Gila County took place in March 2019, the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. More than 300 individuals participated. All services, offered free of charge, were provided by local professionals and professionals from around the state and elsewhere in the U.S. the estimated value of the services was over $170,000.
“It is amazing to see how many people in our communities have not been able to receive medical care … and it is wonderful to see their responses to this outreach,” said Betsy Starner, director of the upcoming Payson Arizona Sonshine event.
“People can see doctors, dentists and other health professionals at no cost. These professionals who are serving here are donating their time and expertise to make someone’s life better. It’s a wonderful thing to see someone who has not been able to smile because of bad teeth smile again … to see the hope of better vision for people who have struggled with vision problems and have never seen an eye doctor … all of this because the community cares. To see people who have been mostly ignored by society find out that somebody cares about them,” Starner said.
In addition to the services provided at the event, information and sign-up for ongoing support and services by local organizations will be available to allow participants follow up with what they have gained from their participation.
While the event is organized and largely sponsored by the Payson Seventh-day Adventist Church, it is non-denominational in nature.
To learn more about Arizona Sonshine and how to participate in the upcoming Payson event, go to www.arizonasonshine.com.
Current Gila County Health sanctioned COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
