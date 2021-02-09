Azcourthelp.org has a wealth of online legal information provided free as a resource to anyone facing legal issues and hosts free online webinars each month.
Add Azcourthelp.org as a browser bookmark, and don’t miss these legal aid sessions online:
• Feb. 9, 11 a.m. – Parenting time, legal decision-making and family law
• Feb. 11, 10 a.m. – Bankruptcy
• Feb. 11, noon – Divorce, legal separation or custody case
Check out azcourthelp.org; you’ll find videos such as “To Hire or Not To Hire a Lawyer” or “Legal Aid Resources in Arizona.” Need forms? Azcourthelp explains annulments, appeals and divorce (with links to many required forms that are available free online); plus probate, protection orders, small claims, custody and traffic violations.
Pages on legal guidance are specifically dedicated to explaining law for seniors, veterans and even kids; plus AZ law help and ‘free legal answers.’
AZCourtHelp.org was created as an initiative of the state supreme court’s strategic plan to advance justice to regional courts and communities throughout the state: “to ensure that all individuals have effective access to justice. This goal is advanced not only by examining legal representation for moderate and low-income persons, but also by helping self-represented litigants and others navigate the judicial process and by using technology to make courts more accessible to all.”
AZCourtHelp.org is administered by the Arizona Bar Foundation through support from the Arizona Supreme Court and in partnership with courts and law libraries across Arizona. Coconino County Court assisted in spearheading development of the website in conjunction with their Virtual Resource Center, Legal Talks, assisted by the Attorney General’s Office, the State Library of Arizona, and Department of Economic Security.
The website clearly asserts it “cannot provide legal assistance or give legal advice… cannot replace an attorney… cannot take sides in a case.”
What can be found at AZCourtHelp.org:
• Assists people who need to utilize court services find the information they need about their court: location, hours, terms of payment, parking, accessibility, etc.
• Provides support of Arizona law librarians: live chat forums to answer legal information questions, details on upcoming Legal Talk clinics, and other information needed by self-represented litigants
• Links and resources to other specialized legal information websites that provide broader legal information and access, when possible, to free and reduced legal assistance: azlawhelp.org, lawforseniors.org, lawforveterans.org, and lawforkids.org
Questions and Answers
So many have legal questions – and azcourthelp.org also has an archive of queries asked of attorneys who contribute to the site and their answers. A few recent ones include
Can I get my money back for my lawyer? My divorce never went through since 2004. I believe my lawyer never pursued the issue and I am still married. What can I do?
Answer: Attorneys who are licensed in the State of Arizona must comply with the Rules of Professional Conduct. Violations of these rules are investigated by the State Bar of Arizona. The Bar’s website contains information on what to do in the case of concerns about an attorney's professional conduct.
Question: I am 22 years old I applied for food stamps and cash assistance; I received my food stamps, but not the cash.
Answer: In Arizona, the Arizona Department of Economic Security administers the cash assistance program. To find out information about the cash assistance program, you may want to contact the Department of Economic Security directly. You can find their number and locations on their website.
Question: I recently moved to a home that was under remodel and was assured with written agreements this would be completed 2 months after, but it’s still not finished, but the landlord is demanding all rent due. I have a lease and limited funds to move. What do I do?
Answer: When the terms of a written agreement are violated by one of the parties to that agreement, a breach of contract claim may be possible. When a breach of contract occurs in the context of a residential lease between a landlord and a tenant, it is important for the tenant to remember that Arizona law does not permit a tenant to withhold either part or all of the tenant’s rent payment in order to compel the landlord to make promised or required repairs. You may wish to speak with an attorney to determine exactly what your rights and responsibilities are in your specific situation.
Can I transfer my family court case from Maricopa County to Gila County where I live now?
Can a credit card company take my social security? I’m 80 years old, live in Payson, I’m unable to pay the debt – I have no income.
How can I get the inheritance I was supposed to have received at age 18? My father and grandfather both died before dad left my inheritance.
You may be surprised at the variety of legal assistance and court help available for free and online via azlawhelp.org: sponsored by the Arizona Bar Foundation in partnership with Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Community Legal Services, DNA People's Legal Services, William E. Morris Institute for Justice, and the State Bar of Arizona with support from Legal Services Corporation. Most of these same partners contribute answers, articles and content to the linked website AZCourtHelp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!