AZCourtHelp has several free online legal talks planned. Learn about probate and estate planning from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 20 with Carrie Rednour of Rednour Law Offices.
A program on setting aside a criminal judgment is from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 21 with Ryan Stevens of Griffen & Stevens, PLLC.
A program on Social Security in Spanish (Seguro Social) is from noon to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 21 with Jack Burns of the Social Security Administration.
An overview of bankruptcy is from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Thursday, July 22 with Michael J. Gordon of Gordon & Gordon, PLLC.
The program, Immigration 101 is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 28 with Maurice H. Goldman of Goldman & Goldman, PLLC.
Later, from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 a program on How to Expunge Marijuana Charges is planned by Russell B. Richelsoph with Davis Miles McGuire Gardener.
Find the program online at https://azcourthelp.org/public events.
