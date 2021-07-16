The Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation were recently presented a check from the Payson Golf Club after the successful July 3 Firecracker Scramble Golf Tournament.
Taking part in the presentation were, from left, Jennifer Lawless, Rory Huff, John Wilson, Bobby Davis representing the Payson Golf Club, Hallie Jackman and Janice Chesser.
The Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation is a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing financial and community support for parks and recreation in Payson. Most notably it raises money for the Youth Scholarship Program, which ensures every child who wants to participate in town sports can, regardless of financial need.
