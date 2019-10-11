The High Country Garden Club gifted the Humane Society of Central Arizona with a specially designed 400-pound bench for its new pergola Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Each year, the members of the group raise funds through a plant sale. The money goes to scholarships and special projects around the community.
For a number of years, the HSCAZ has benefited from the proceeds.
When the new shelter was built several years ago, members of the High Country Garden Club felt it needed some landscaping and planted two ash trees and then, with the help of Home Depot, put in waterlines and a timer.
A memorial donation to the Humane Society made it possible for the group to plant Rose of Sharon bushes and ornamental plum trees.
Members admired the benches the Town of Star Valley had constructed for its community park by Florence State Prison, so the High Country Garden Club reached out to the facility and had a special bench built for the HSCAZ.
It turned out, around the same time as plans for the bench were underway, the Humane Society was able to obtain a grant to have a pergola built to provide a shaded area for walking dogs. It was decided the bench would be a perfect addition to the area.
