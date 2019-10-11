The High Country Garden Club presented a specially designed garden bench to the Humane Society of Central Arizona for its new pergola that provides a shaded area for walking the dogs in the care of the animal shelter. Those present from the HSCAZ to receive the bench were Annie Benedict, co-executive director, volunteers and a shelter husky dog Charlie. Making the presentation from the High Country Garden Club were Yvonne Bickford, Willa Patterson, Randy Loman, Dorothy Howell, Marilyn Castleman, Nancy Cox-Ribeiro, Lynn DeVoe, Dan Howell, Sallie Loman and Denise Johnson.