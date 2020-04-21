The Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo has been canceled. The annual event was scheduled for Thursday, May 14 through Saturday, May 16.
“After taking the health and safety of our committee and of our community into account, the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee will not be producing the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in 2020. We hope and pray this outbreak will be over soon, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo in August,” said John Landino, director of marketing for the committee, in a news release.
The committee gratefully acknowledges fans who purchased tickets in advance and sponsors that supported the rodeo this year.
Online ticket purchases are being refunded and both sponsors and vendors are being contacted. Landino said vendors will be offered refunds on any fees they may have paid, but the committee hopes the sponsors will allow their support to move to the August rodeo.
All the competitors will be notified of the cancellation as well.
“We are trying to make the transition as smooth as possible. The May rodeo was the last Arizona event on the circuit to cancel,” Landino said.
The 2020 Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo would have marked the 34th anniversary of the event. More than 200 professional rodeo contestants were expected to compete. A Women’s Professional Rodeo Barrel Racing competition was slated for Thursday, May 14, with bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ taking place at evening performances Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16.
For added information, visit www.paysonprorodeo.com or call 928-978-0694.
