One of the annual AgDaze activities on the H-4 Ranch in Tonto Basin includes branding.
Youngsters participating in the annual Ag Daze at the H-4 Ranch in Tonto Basin, make birdhouses with the help of students in the Payson High School building trades program.
The Ag Daze event at the h-4 Ranch in Tonto Basin gives fourth and fifth grade students a chance to get up close and personal with farm animals they might never encounter otherwise.
Young adults from the area help with the Ag Daze program at the H-4 Ranch in Tonto Basin, working with the fourth and fifth graders participating.
Four teams from Gila County competed at the MATE ROV (robotics) Competition at the University of Arizona Saturday, May 6. The Gila Monsters, representing Southern Gila County 4H, placed third overall at the regional competition.
Throughout the school year, the Gila County Cooperative Extension, with assistance from 4H and FFA members, has been providing lessons to 4th and 5th grade students throughout the county.
At the end of the school year, the H-4 Ranch in Tonto Basin hosted “Ag Daze” to close out these lessons. At this event students engaged in hands-on learning in agriculture, mining and wood working.
Set up on a rotation, the students took turns learning how to brand, make bird houses, pan for gold, visit a petting zoo, learn to throw a rope, and make seed balls that help with wildfire restoration efforts.
This was the 12th year and more than 428 students across 15 classrooms received lessons and more than 300 of these students spent a day attending Ag Daze at the H-4 Ranch. This was made possible by Lori and Bill Brown, Tonto Basin NRCD, the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, and other community partners.
Robotics competitionFour teams from Gila County May 6 competed at the MATE ROV (robotics) Competition at the University of Arizona.
Fifteen teams from across the state participated in the regional events, which included Remote Operated Vehicle Demonstrations, Engineering Presentations, and a Marketing Display.
The Gila Monsters, representing Southern Gila County 4H, placed third overall at the regional competition.
Gila County Cooperative Extension thanks United Fund of Globe-Miami, Payson Unified School District, Miami Memorial Library, Thuy Bishop, Jon Hatch, David Flores, Kendra Martinez, Joseph Day and Toni DeAnda for their support of the Mate ROV program in Gila County.
