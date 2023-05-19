Throughout the school year, the Gila County Cooperative Extension, with assistance from 4H and FFA members, has been providing lessons to 4th and 5th grade students throughout the county.

At the end of the school year, the H-4 Ranch in Tonto Basin hosted “Ag Daze” to close out these lessons. At this event students engaged in hands-on learning in agriculture, mining and wood working.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

