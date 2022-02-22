Roy Sandoval, Gila County school superintendent, with the annual county spelling bee’s top three contestants: Kayla White, Julia Randall Elementary, Payson, third; Marcelina Olivarez, Copper Rim Elementary, Globe, first; and Lathan Strom, Lee Kornegay School, Miami, second.
Gila County’s young top spellers gathered in Payson on Feb. 10 to compete in the Gila County Regional Spelling Bee. Marcelina Olivarez from Copper Rim Elementary in Globe took first place in the contest and will represent the county at the state spelling bee March 19 at the Madison Arts Center in Phoenix.
Meeting at the Payson High School auditorium were representatives from Julia Randall Elementary in Payson; Pine/Strawberry School in Pine; Tonto Basin School in Tonto Basin; Copper Rim Elementary in Globe; High Desert Middle School in Globe; Lee Kornegay School in Miami; Miami Junior High in Miami; and Leonor Hambly School in Hayden.
A total of 24 students qualified for the event. Those students included:
From Julia Randall Elementary School – Sarah Bromenschenkel; Jessa Curtis; and Kayla White.
From Pine/Strawberry School – Peyton Knochel; Mason Miller; and Lydia Roe.
From Tonto Basin School – Alexia Alexander; McKenna McCue; and Taylynn Thorpe.
From Copper Rim Elementary – Alexander Clark; Emelia Gutierrez; and Marcelina Olivarez.
From High Desert Middle School – Davin Antonio; Evelyn Parker; and Isiah Wilkerson.
From Lee Kornegay School – Michael Golden; Lathan Strom; and Sydney Uptain.
From Leonor Hambly School – Mikaela Baldenegro; Ismael Gonzales; and Joseph Lopez.
From Miami Junior High School – Dawson Dho; Derek Encizo; and Viren Roojam.
