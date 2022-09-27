The Greenback Valley Ranch has operated for 150 years in the Sierra Ancha Mountains, 14 miles east of Tonto Basin. The Conway families, which now run the ranch and their many relatives are celebrating the milestone Saturday, Oct. 1.
Penny Conway and her husband, Bill, run the ranch; with Bill’s brother, Eddie, and his wife, Betty Sue, running the Triangle P, which is a separate part of Greenback Valley Ranch.
They expect about 250 family and friends to attend the event. It features a history tour at 3:30 p.m.; a tri-tip dinner at 4 p.m.; a special service to honor the area’s pioneers at 5 p.m., which is taking place of the annual Pioneer Dinner, usually held in Payson; and a dance at 6 p.m., with music by Moonshine Mafia.
As part of this anniversary celebration, Penny Conway shared an item written in about 1909 by ranch founder David Asbury Harer’s great-granddaughter, Ethel Larson.
“The Valley lay deep in the heart of Apache Land. The journey had been long. He was 53 years old and a grandfather that day in 1872 and he rode a tired pony up the San Carlos trail. As he topped out, the old man reined in his pony and caught his breath sharply at the sight of the valley below. For some time he sat on his pony, then he spoke aloud, “This is the place! This is the valley! The valley I’ve hunted for all my life.”
Watching from the valley below, the Apaches missed nothing as the old man rode toward them down the trail. He carried no rope in his saddle; he was not one who followed the cows. He carried a rifle, yet he carried it in the saddle boot, not “at ready” in the crook of his left arm. The old man was not afraid.
“That the Apaches might resent his coming or do him harm, never entered the old man’s head. He had forgotten the rifle he carried in his saddle boot and after waving the Indians a friendly greeting, he promptly forgot them, too.
“There was something far more important on Grandpa Harer’s mind that day. After 25 years he had found it, the valley he had hunted for so long. When he and the tired pony drank from the springs that bubbled from the thicket of locusts and blackjack oaks, the water was clear and cool as the mountain air that filled his lungs. Grass stirrup-high covered the broad flats. The stream from the bubbling springs that flowed through the valley was crystal-clear.”
Penny Conway said the stream is still active. They have had the water tested, and it is very pure. “I never carry bottled water,” she said.
Larson continued, “As his eye swept the valley, it was just as he had pictured it, almost as far back as he could remember. He would build the cabin here, here by the bubbling springs. The pens and corrals would be shaded by the locusts and blackjack oaks. As he looked, the waving grass that covered the broad flats became fields of rippling corn. And he could see the hogs, fat hogs; for Grandpa Harer was from Arkansas ... Unlike many men, Grandpa Harer always knew what he wanted. When he hooked the mules to the loaded wagon that April morning in 1851 and left Arkansas with his wife and baby girl on the trek West, it was not in search of the rainbow’s end. The gold in California held no interest. Nor did he want land that could be had for the taking, or grass for the cattle. Grandpa Harer wanted a hog ranch. It was more than a hog ranch he wanted, though; not just a place to raise hogs. Somehow there was always a valley, he could picture the sort of place in his mind.”
From Arkansas, the family first went to California and stayed several years, and then went on to Oregon, where there were beautiful valleys, but never the one that he sought. They returned to California, and the search went on and on.
He first came to Arizona in the early 1870s and worked for a time at Hayden’s Mill on the south bank of the Salt. He was farming in Salt River Valley, raising sorghum and hogs, when he first met Captain Hancock. Hancock was stationed at Fort McDowell. Aside from the bacon and hams he cured, the captain liked Harer, and Harer often spoke to him of the valley he hunted. The valley had become an obsession, he could picture it in detail. And unlike many other men, the captain was interested; he saw things in pictures, too.
“The captain had been on two weeks’ scout with a troop of cavalry on the Tonto. The night he got back to the fort, he hunted Grandpa up when he had dismissed his troop. And the captain was excited. “I think it’s the place,” he said. The troop had ridden through Reno Pass, crossed the Tonto and rode up Salome Creek. There was a big butte on the right. They had ridden up Salome Creek to where the San Carlos trail had crossed; they had followed the trail from there. “I saw it just as we topped out,” the captain said, “an’ it hit me in the face. But the valley is full of Apaches. I had a troop of cavalry with me, one man would not be safe.
“Yet in spite of the warning from his friend, the next morning, long before the morning star had set, Grandpa was on his way.
He built the log cabin by the bubbling springs. There was a rock fireplace chinked with adobe. He made the roof of tules. He cleared the land and ditched the fields, cut logs and built the pens and corrals, put in a sizable orchard. Of medium height, with powerful shoulders and narrow hips, at 53 he was as active and quick as a cat. Yet how he ever got a loaded wagon into the valley alone is still a mystery to his descendants.
“The valley had been a favorite camping ground of the Apaches as far back as their old men could remember. In no other valley did the beyotas (acorns) grow as sweet. It was not far from where they gathered the saguaro fruit and had their mescal pits.
“That he had taken their valley – was an intruder-never entered Grandpa’s head. There was plenty for all, he said. The fact that it had been Apache hunting ground for over three hundred years and that the Apache might have another point of view never occurred to him. And the Apaches did have another point of view as far as white men were concerned. While their broad valleys along the rivers were being taken by men with hairy faces who farmed and followed the plow, the cowmen with herds of longhorn cattle were pushing deeper into the hills. The Apache fought in his own way; it was his hunting ground. The cowmen, who had come to stay, fought him in turn with always the lurking fear in his heart that his family might be murdered at the lonely ranch house while he was out on the range.
“It was into this setting that Grandpa Harer came; Grandpa, the man of peace, into the fight of “dog eat dog.” And the Apaches, whatever their feelings may have been when he first came to the valley, came to call him Salmann (friend).
“If an Apache wanted to hunt and had no ammunition, Grandpa gave him some. If the Indian had no rifle, Grandpa loaned him his gun.
“Aside from a big Newfoundland dog that had followed him from California, and the Apaches who camped with him, Grandpa stayed alone in the valley that year. When he left on occasional trips to Salt River for supplies and a visit with family, the Apaches were left in charge.
“Grandpa had been in the valley a year when he went to Salt River and brought in a hundred hogs, driving them in afoot. Pork had always been held in abomination by the tribe; a hog was something an Apache would not tolerate. Yet the Apaches made no protest. Aside from calling him “Ole Hog Capitan” occasionally, they ignored the hogs completely. As soon as Grandpa had located the hogs, he brought his family in.”
Harer and his wife had eight children, a daughter who died at birth and a son who died at 25 of complications from injuries suffered in a car wreck.
Conway said they had six daughters who reached adulthood and their marriages related the family to many other Rim Country pioneers.
“When Grandpa finally took the long trail at eighty-three, the long trail that all men, red or white, must ride alone, it was the Apaches who mourned his passing. For four days, each morning as the sun rose and each evening as it set, their wailing filled the valley: “Salmann, Salmann, Salmann.”
To learn more about the anniversary celebration Oct. 1, contact Penny Conway at 928-595-1415.
The story about David Harer by Ethel Larson was included in “Apache Land” by Ross Santee, page 110. Published by Charles Scribner’s Sons, New York 1947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!