On Saturday, Nov. 26, Common Grounds, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Santa, and Payson Mayor-Elect Chris Higgins celebrated Small Business Saturday by visiting local businesses in Payson and dropping off doughnuts and coffee from the coffee shop.

It was a great way to recognize the impact of local and small businesses in Payson and also to celebrate the holidays, an organizer said. Businesses visited included Big O Tires, Crosswinds Restaurant and Payson Pet Care.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.