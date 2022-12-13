Big O Tires hosted a big group of visitors on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, including Santa (center); Maia Crespin (far left), executive director of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, one of the hosts of the event; and Chris Higgins (second from left), Payson’s mayor-elect.
Santa prepares to start his rounds on Small Business Saturday visits Saturday, Nov. 26. He was joined in his early holiday outing by Chris Higgins, Payson's mayor-elect.
Small Business Saturday with Santa was hosted by Common Grounds among others.
Chris Higgins, Payson's mayor-elect, enjoyed a personal visit with Santa on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
Big O Tires hosted a big group of visitors on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, including Santa (center); Maia Crespin (far left), executive director of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, one of the hosts of the event; and Chris Higgins (second from left), Payson’s mayor-elect.
The Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport was one of Santa's stops on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
On Saturday, Nov. 26, Common Grounds, the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, Santa, and Payson Mayor-Elect Chris Higgins celebrated Small Business Saturday by visiting local businesses in Payson and dropping off doughnuts and coffee from the coffee shop.
It was a great way to recognize the impact of local and small businesses in Payson and also to celebrate the holidays, an organizer said. Businesses visited included Big O Tires, Crosswinds Restaurant and Payson Pet Care.
Afterward, Santa stayed at Common Grounds to meet kids and families in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!