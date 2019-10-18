Plenty of events are planned around the Rim Country to celebrate autumn and Halloween. Among the upcoming activities and festivities:
Fourth Annual Pumpkin Festival at Bruzzi Vineyard
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20, Bruzzi Vineyard, 47209 N. Highway 288, Young — features beautiful pumpkins of all shapes and sizes; Bruzzi Vineyard wines; farm stand with local produce; scarecrow display; local art; crafts; pumpkinhole tournaments; llama meet and greets.
Halloween Dance
1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, hosted by the Payson Special Needs Family Support Group at the Tonto Apache Recreation Center — a $5 donation is requested at the door and participants are also asked to bring a potluck dish to share; dress up and plan to have fun; to coordinate potluck dishes call Lucy Karrys at 928-478-0231 or 928-595-2136.
Halloween Cookie Decorating
1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road — a free event for children ages 4 and older; call 928-474-9260 for details.
