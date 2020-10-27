Several events for families, teens and adults are planned for Halloween.
Both Payson and Pine have Trunk-or-Treat events; Bashas’ has scheduled a celebration that includes cake decorating; another event will help provide holiday meals and toys for families in need; and there is also a celebration for gamers.
Bashas’ Halloween celebration
Bashas’ annual Halloween celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 at 142 E. Highway 260.
Rim Country families are invited to attend for some fun-filled holiday treats and activities. Children of all ages are invited to dress up and show off their costumes at the Halloween celebration, which will feature Bashas’ members (employees) in family-friendly costumes, and fun activities for kids throughout the store, including:
• A free cookie (individually wrapped from the bakery department).
• Trick-or-treat candy stations at each grocery store department.
• Halloween cake decorating kit ($5 for one single-layer, eight-inch cake that is frosted in one color, and comes with one cup of decorative candies, two small tubes of icing, two decorative Halloween picks, and some decorating ideas). Customers can decorate the cake inside the store, at socially-distanced tables, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No advance registration is required.
Pine-Strawberry Halloween event
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event for children. It is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 at the fire station on Hardscrabble Mesa Road, Pine.
Check with Stacy Figueroa to see if there are any spaces still available. Send a text to 928-970-1863.
Trunk or Treat Fall Festival
The annual festival, hosted by the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (or until the candy runs out), Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Payson Event Center. This year’s event begins earlier, giving families more time to come and go, and leaving more room for all to attend at some point in the evening.
Admission is free, but all who attend this event are doing so at their own risk. If you or your child have recently been diagnosed with an illness or have symptoms, please stay home and do not attend.
Trunks will hand out candy to participants that is individually wrapped and provided by the Town of Payson. Trunks will be 6 feet apart and encouraged to wear a face covering. Candy transfer will limit hand-to-hand contact.
It is recommended that all attendees wear a mask or face covering while in areas where social spacing is not possible, such as in lines.
This is a family event meant for all ages. Individuals wearing inappropriate costumes or those featuring adult-level content or apparel will be asked to leave. No weapons or fear-inducing accessories will be permitted.
Motorcycle group hosts Halloween event
Old Bastards MC of Payson presents its Sixth Annual Bags & Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Backwoods Bar & Grill, 210 E. Highway 260. It features a 50-50 raffle, decorating contest for bikes and hotrods, and live music. Admission is a non-perishable food item for each person attending. The event helps provide holiday meals and toys for families in need.
Dia de los Muertos Cosplay Party
Legends of the Rim, 512 S. Beeline Highway, hosts a Dia de los Muertos Cosplay Party from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1. Come as your favorite character and enjoy the celebration.
